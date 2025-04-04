Breakneck Ridge Trailhead to Close for Two-Year Period

After news of the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail (HHFT) broke last spring, the project quickly took off. A proposed linear park that spans 7.5 miles of walkable, bikeable, and ADA-accessible terrain on the waterfront between Beacon and Cold Spring, HHFT is a project committed to sustaining and enhancing the natural beauty of the region. As HHFT begins its next phase of construction, the Breakneck Ridge trailhead will consequently close for a two-year period beginning on April 21 of this year.

Along with the popular Hudson Valley trail, other area trails and the adjacent Breakneck Ridge Metro-North Station will also close this spring as a part of the construction of HHFT’s Breakneck connector and bridge project in Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve. The public will still be able to hike the rock scramble and upper overlook at Breakneck Ridge through April 20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail (@fjord_trail)

- Advertisement -

“This is the start of a transformational project that will ensure access to Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve for people of all abilities and recreational interests. At the same time, it will help better manage the increased tourism the region has been experiencing while helping to restore the natural ecosystem of the Hudson Highlands. It’s truly a resilience project in every sense of the term,” says HHFT executive director Amy Kacala.

Once completed, the new Breakneck connector and pedestrian bridge will provide hikers with an alternative way to access the trailhead without navigating the dangerous and narrow shoulders of Route 9D. This phase of the project will also create cohesive access to and from the Breakneck Ridge train station and will include a complete renovation of the station.

Moreover, construction will also address issues of public safety, accessibility, and environmental health in the area. Site improvements will include the addition of sidewalks, organized and formalized parking, enhanced crosswalks, and wayfinding signage for both pedestrians and drivers. Other amenities will be ADA-compliant restrooms, an information kiosk, a bike tune-up station, and increased access to the river and views of Storm King Mountain thanks to a new lower overlook.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail (@fjord_trail)

“As a unique hiking area with its own dedicated rail station stop, the Breakneck Ridge and Hudson Highlands trails are popular destinations. The interior trail system will remain open during construction, and we encourage hikers to use this as an opportunity to learn about the many other fabulous hiking areas in the vicinity. Once the project is complete, the addition of structured parking along Route 9D with available restroom facilities as well as a safe and accessible path to the trailheads will be a welcome addition to the Hudson Highlands,” says Linda Cooper, regional director for New York State Parks.

While there will be no public access to the Breakneck Ridge, Wilkinson Memorial, or Lower Brook trailheads during construction, the Washborn/Cornish trailheads, Notch Trail, and Little Stony Point will remain open for hikers to enjoy.

Related: The Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail Is a Solution-Driven Project