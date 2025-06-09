9 Boutique Bridal Shops for Hudson Valley Weddings

Planning a wedding in the Hudson Valley? Besides choosing a venue, caterer, and band, picking the perfect dress is one of the most paramount details of your big day. When department stores don’t quite cut it, head to the region’s boutique bridal shops to try elegant looks and say “yes” to the dress. From the veil to the heels, these destinations have everything you need to look your best when you tie the knot.

Kingston

Book an appointment at Adriana’s Bridal in Kingston for an intimate and personalized bridal gown shopping experience. Here, each bride sips prosecco while talking with a style concierge about all things wedding plans and vision. This boutique stocks designers like Pronovias and White One and has everything ready to elevate your look with accessories.

Kingston

Another Kingston destination for brides, Blush Bridal Boutique is all about luxe fabrics, dreamy details, and lots of sparkle. In the heart of Uptown Kingston, this bridal shop is designed to feel more like playing dress-up than marking something off a to-do list. Whether for a rustic Catskills wedding or fancy black-tie affair, Blush does it all.

Hudson

Lauded by Vogue and The New York Times as an amazing sustainable designer, Sergio “Celestino” Guadarrama is the face behind Celestino Couture. Not your average atelier, this shop seeks to design dream dresses that far surpass costumer expectations. Located on Warren Street in Hudson, the boutique is by appointment only.

Beacon

Servicing brides in the Hudson Valley for over 56 years, this family-owned boutique will help you find the perfect fit for your wedding. From the silhouette to the fabric, Lady Gray Bridal works with brides to choose spectacular gowns, complete with custom veils designed in-house. Visits are by appointment only, and parties are limited to three to four guests in addition to the bride.

Beacon

A venue, boutique, and designer, Lamb’s Hill just about does it all when it comes to weddings. If you’re strictly shopping, book an appointment to visit the Beacon bridal shop and browse a curated collection of designer dresses. The glamorous boutique offers personalized experiences for brides and their bridal parties, with styles ranging from bohemian to chic.

Carmel

The region’s largest luxury bridal shop, Laura’s Boutique is located right in front of Lake Gleneida in Carmel. While the shop’s first floor is dedicated specifically to evening gowns and prom dresses, the second floor is all about the bride with a large selection of designer bridal gowns. The friendly and relaxed atmosphere is perfect to keep you at peace as you shop for your big day. From modern to traditional, Laura’s has you covered.

LaGrangeville

More than just a boutique, The Mane Event NY in LaGrangeville doubles as a hair salon and even offers on-location services for weddings. This shop ensures that it’s not just the gown that’s ready to walk down the aisle, but the whole bride – from head to toe. Shop classic and extravagant gowns and accessories for everyone in the wedding party.

Albany

A new bridal shop in the Capital Region, The One Eleven Collective is “a place for all things love.” The boutique also specializes in wedding photo and video services and has an in-house portrait studio. When you’re shopping for that special dress, explore the curated collection of gowns from acclaimed designers at this Albany spot and reserve the space entirely for you and your party.

Wappingers Falls

Located in Wappingers Falls, Wild Blooms Bridal is a one-stop-shop to plan your dream wedding. Visit the boutique to try on gowns, take photos, and have a memorable shopping experience in the private space, then look into floral packages to help bring your vision to life with colorful blooms.

Did we miss a spot? Email us here so we can add it.

