Showcase Your Hudson Valley Pet in Our Best Pets Contest

Here in the Hudson Valley, we love our pets. Whether you’re a dog person, cat lover, or reptile fanatic, you probably think your animal companion is the best in the world. Lucky for you, your pet only has to be the best in the Hudson Valley to win our Best Pets Contest! If you’ve always thought your furry, feathery, or scaly friend had that “it” factor, now is the time to show it.

Submissions for our Best Pets Contest are open from June 1 at 9 a.m. to June 30 at 5 p.m. Once all the submissions are in, the public voting period runs from July 7-14 to determine the winners of this year’s contest. Winning pets will be announced and featured in Hudson Valley magazine’s October 2025 issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hudson Valley Magazine (@hudsonvalleymag)

To nominate your pet in the contest, snap a cute photo and send it in along with a heartwarming, hilarious, or heroic story about your pet. Both you are your pet must be Hudson Valley residents to be considered, and multiple pets can be submitted per household, but only one photo is allowed per pet. Make sure to complete, upload, and submit our photo release form with each submission to be considered.

Pets of all species, breeds, shapes, and sizes are eligible for the contest. Categories are broken down into small dogs (under 20 pounds), medium dogs (20 to 55 pounds), large dogs (55 pounds or more), cats, farm animals, and other, which encompasses any other domesticated animals living with you in the Hudson Valley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HudsonValleyAnimalRescue (@hudsonvalleyanimalrescue)

Each submission costs $5, and 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to our charity partner Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. The nonprofit organization provides affordable vet care, animal rescue, and wildlife rehabilitation in Dutchess County. Founded in 2011 as a mobile, low-cost clinic that offered spay and neuter services and vaccinations, HVARS has now grown into a permanent animal hospital that serves as a multi-veterinarian facility that provides care for the community.

All proceeds from our Best Pets Contest support the rescue, rehabilitation, and adoption of the animals that HVARS takes in. To donate directly to the organization, click here.

