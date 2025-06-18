Our Best of Hudson Valley Winners in 2025 Are Here

Our annual Best of Hudson Valley issue is here! Each year, Hudson Valley Magazine reaches out to you, our readers, to hear which businesses, people, and places you think are the best of the best in the region. After compiling the results of our readers’ ballot and elimination round voting, we are happy to present our stellar lineup of winners for 2025.

The annual process to compile our list of Best of Hudson Valley winners is no simple feat. It starts with our Readers’ Ballot voting period, during which time we ask the Hudson Valley community at large to nominate their favorite businesses, people, and places in the region. (And you all delivered! We received more than 90,000 votes during the January 2024 voting period). From there, our team of editors culled down the entries to the top vote-getters in each category for the Elimination Ballot, which ran in March 2024 and resulted in more than 505,000 votes. The resulting winners are largely the results of reader nominations, with a few editors’ picks scattered throughout — because, hey, we love sharing our favorite local spots, too!

Since the Hudson Valley is a hub for creativity and talent, it’s no surprise that our winners reflect this. In the guides that follow, you’ll find everything from the best places to eat and drink to the top spots to go shopping or kick back and relax. There are places that are just for kids, as well as services to make life easier for the whole family. We even include places to get glam, get fit, and get creative. And did we mention the whole host of talented wedding vendors ready to make your big day unforgettable?

- Advertisement -

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to discover the businesses, destinations, and individuals who make our region such a wonderful place to call home.

P.S. Want to celebrate the winners with us? Mark your calendar for our Best of Hudson Valley Party at the beautiful Diamond Mills Resort in Saugerties on September 24 from 6-9 p.m. It’s going to be an unforgettable evening full of food, drinks, music, dancing, and more! Click here to see which winners will be making an appearance at the party, then get your tickets here before they sell out.

P.P.S. Have questions about voting for the 2026 awards? Sign up for our newsletter here to be the first to know when our readers’ ballot opens for voting.

Plus, if you want to look back on our 2024 Best of Hudson Valley winners, you can find them all right here.