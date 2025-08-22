Two Hudson Valley Cities Rank Among America’s 100 Best Cities

While the Hudson Valley is typically the place people go to escape the lively chaos of New York City, locals know that the region is home to its own booming landscapes along the Hudson River. Now, these local communities are recognized for being urban powerhouses as they rank among the nation’s 100 best cities according to a recent report from Resonance Consultancy, a trusted name in city intelligence.

Since 2016, Resonance Consultancy has used its team of consultants, researchers, and destination experts to realize the potential of urban economies through data, insight, and guidance. The brand collects figures to compile into annual best cities reports, which rank top cities around the world based off their cultural impacts. This year, two Hudson Valley cities rank in the top 100 best American cities – can you guess which ones?

Albany

Ranked #44

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Around Albany (@aroundalbany)

- Advertisement -

Not only does Albany rank among the top 100 cities in America, but the New York State capital finds itself within the top 50 cities, ranking at 44. While Albany has so much to offer in the realm of history with its political buildings and museums, this city was also ranked highly for its walkability – in part due to its university presence – and for housing affordability. The Albany International Airport doesn’t hurt the score either, with a multi-million-dollar renovation and modernization currently underway with a projected 2026 completion date.

Poughkeepsie

Ranked #82

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marist University (@marist)

Whether you’ve lived in Poughkeepsie, gone to college in the area, or just visited for a day trip, it’s quite obvious why this gem is nicknamed the Queen City of the Hudson. Ranking at 82, Poughkeepsie secures its spot on this list thanks to its superior air quality, walkability, historic architecture, and green spaces. From landmarks like the Walkway Over the Hudson to economic hotspots like Eastdale Village, this city definitely earned its spot among the best in America. “The “Queen City of the Hudson” has all the magnetism that would tempt a big-city cash-out,” reads the report from Resonance Consultancy.

Related: Mountain Jam Festival 2025 Raised Thousands for Local Nonprofits