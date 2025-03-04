Backyard Bones Is the Ultimate Space for Dogs in Carmel

When the monotony of work-sleep-repeat gets a bit draining, we head to our favorite third places for a change of scenery and some fresh faces. So, why wouldn’t the same be true for our dogs? Carmel’s Backyard Bones is the solution to this problem, offering a third (or second) place for furry friends. More than just a typical doggie daycare, the indoor dog park and enrichment center is the ultimate canine play space with dogs’ health, safety, and excitement at the forefront of its philosophy.

Opened in October 2021 by founder Michele Monteiro, Backyard Bones began as a passion project for the owner. “I’ve always had a healthy obsession with dogs, but I didn’t realize I’d ever be in this profession,” says Monteiro. After graduating from college, Monteiro began her career in the corporate world before realizing her true calling was to work with animals. Taking a leap of faith, Monteiro left her old career, got paired with a mentor, and began her journey in dog training. Now, she is a certified dog trainer who fulfilled her dream of owning an indoor dog park.

- Advertisement -

“My passion for dogs truly fuels my joy in life and, by teaching owners how to train their dogs, it fosters a mutual relationship where they both benefit, [since] a well-behaved dog is a safe dog,” says Monteiro.

Through her experience, Monteiro recognized the need for a safe environment in which dogs can socialize, and man’s best friend inspired her to fill this niche. Thanks to her network of trustworthy trainers, Monteiro was able to hire the best people possible to make Backyard Bones a reality.

Now, the Carmel doggie destination offers a wealth of services including daycare, grooming, swimming, and training. With both an indoor and outdoor space, the facility provides optimal room for dogs to just be dogs in any kind of weather. From four months to 12 years old and shepherds to shih tzus, Backyard Bones has no restrictions on the kinds of dogs to which it caters.

“I’m proud to say we are a daycare that wants to work with your dog’s behavioral tendencies even if they aren’t flawless. We understand a social environment reflects differently for every dog, so our staff is trained to read body language, and our interview process ensures we are informed of and have the opportunity to observe a dog’s behavior before they join the pack,” says Monteiro.

Backyard Bones goes beyond your typical doggie daycare with a focus on safe socialization, enrichment, and diversity in the day-to-day operations of the business. With a curated calendar of events, there’s never a dull day at the destination. The business is constantly evolving its offerings with dog-friendly treats, photo opportunities, and fun, enriching activities that all dogs can enjoy. Holiday festivities, themed parties, and more are opportunities for dogs to show off their personalities as Backyard Bones documents their journeys with photos for paw parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Backyard Bones (@backyardbonesny)

For Monteiro, the best part of the job is the sense of trust she feels from both pups and parents. The positive feedback from each and every client is proof that Backyard Bones has dogs’ best interests at heart, and the business hopes to be a staple of the Carmel community. “We want pet parents to trust the name and our staff and that we have the best intentions for your dog. We love giving back and participating in the community as we’ve hosted adoption events and fundraisers donating to local animal rescues,” she shares.

Backyard Bones is located at 114 Old Route 6 in Carmel.

Related: Live Inspired Combines Art and Movement in Its Poughkeepsie Studios