Back-to-School Shopping Is Easy at These Hudson Valley Stores

In what seems like the blink of an eye, the back-to-school rush is here. Before early morning alarms and first-day jitters take center stage at home, use the quiet time now to power through academic shopping lists. This time around, however, skip the hustle and bustle of department stores and opt to shop local instead. With pencils, notebooks, and more from the Hudson Valley’s one-of-a-kind stores, your kids will be ready to rock the first day.

Kingston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catskill Art Supply (@catskillart)

- Advertisement -

With a presence in the Valley since 1978, Catskill Art is ready to service the students of the region. The shop carries everyday necessities like planners and colored pencils in addition to more specialized paintbrushes, pastels, easels, and other paint supplies. Can’t find what you want in the store? Peruse the comprehensive website and order supplies online. Bargain hunters will be delighted by the rotating clearance sections.

Kingston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by everywhere shop (@everywhere.shop)

This queer- and trans-owned stationery shop in Ulster County is ideal for college students who are on the hunt for quirky notebooks and backpack essentials. From dorm room décor like colorful rugs to classroom necessities like gel pens and composition pads, everything at Everywhere Shop is absolutely doused in color. The Kingston destination also hosts events like book release parties and art nights.

Leeds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily (@hartland.cards)

Hartland may be known for its greeting cards, but the Hudson Valley storefront stocks a number of treasures that make back-to-school shopping even better. While the Leeds location is currently closed due to damage from an auto collision that happened earlier this year, the website is packed with bright finds to order before the school year. Browse the colorful stickers, pick up a notebook or two, and don’t forget to stock up on a few thank you cards for teachers, school bus drivers, and coaches throughout the year.

New Paltz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yelp Hudson Valley (@yelphudsonvalley)

With its close proximity to SUNY New Paltz, Manny’s is a go-to destination for art aficionados and crafty students in general. The Main Street shop stocks back-to-class standbys like glue, paint, and stickers, although its impressive selection of acrylics, easels, oils, and watercolors makes it a go-to locale for aspiring artists, too. If that’s not enough of an incentive to make a trip to New Paltz, Manny’s is the oldest art supply store in the entire Hudson Valley, celebrating over 60 years in business.

- Advertisement -

Rhinebeck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by papertrailrhinebeck (@papertrailrhinebeck)

Conveniently located in Dutchess County, Paper Trail is perfect for college and graduate students seeking high-end journals, notebooks, and writing utensils. Fountain pen enthusiasts will love the collection at this Rhinebeck stationery store. Paper Trail also offers tons of unique calendars, planners, and other pen-and-paper methods of keeping assignments and dates organized.

Cold Spring

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pink Olive (@pinkoliveshop)

If Pinterest had a storefront, it would probably look something like Pink Olive. The Cold Spring boutique is the perfect place to find a gift for your child’s favorite teacher or pick up a few colorful journals and pens for yourself. Keep an eye out for pencil cases printed with sassy slogans and desk planners that brighten up any workspace. Your kids will adore the activity books, many of which have fun New York themes.

Red Hook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Hook Stationery Co. (@redhookstationeryco)

When in the Dutchess County town of Red Hook, don’t overlook this stationery store that stocks everything you need for back-to-school season. When you first walk in, grab one of the backpacks — which are made from recycled water bottles — and get to stuffing it with everything your child needs to be prepared for the first day of school, from notebooks to highlighters to pencil pouches.

Hudson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Social Type (@thesocialtype)

The Social Type is one of those stores that makes stationery lovers swoon. Head here for notebooks of all sorts, from blank and lined to planners and old-school composition books. While you’re at it, stock up on ballpoint and gel pens, pencils, markers, and erasers to fill pencil pouches to the brim. And, if you really want to be prepared, pick up a thank you card or two to show your child’s teacher how much you appreciate them.

Beacon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakka Joy (@zakkajoyny)

Bring a full wallet — and a hearty dose of self-restraint — with you on a trip to Zakka Joy. The quirky Beacon shop is the place to find tempting knickknacks and goodies you never knew you needed (and it’s also a 2025 Best of Hudson Valley winner). Kids, teens, and college students can stand out from the crowd with artistic notebooks, polka-dotted pencils, and cutesy heart-topped gel pens. On the portable end of things, the store also stocks bags and purses, key chains, and zipper cases. Come with a loose back-to-school shopping list in mind, but don’t be surprised if you walk away with more than a few delights you never knew you needed.

Related: Scripted Fragrance Celebrates 10 Years of Candles in Warwick