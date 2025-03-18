Alchemy Is an Otherworldly Wellness Center in Beacon

A prime Hudson Valley day trip town, Beacon’s Main Street is brimming with small businesses that offer coffee, books, vintage wares, and so much more. While it’s easy to peek in, browse, make a quick purchase, and be on your way in most of the Dutchess County town’s shops, Alchemy is a new addition to Main Street that serves as a destination in itself. A wellness center, the new spot offers much more than just spa and sauna treatments in Beacon.

Opened in February 2025, Alchemy was born from a vision to create a sanctuary in which ancient wisdom and modern wellness harmonize. Together with a team of wellness practitioners, owner Thomas Lee and general manager Benjamin Giardullo created Alchemy as an inviting space that prioritizes well-being.

The wellness center is brought to life by its team of passionate professionals, which includes just under 20 individuals who specialize in varying fields. Yoga, strength, Reiki, massage, acupuncture, sound therapy, Pilates, and barre are just a few of the all-encompassing treatments and classes that Alchemy features – all under one roof.

As most of the team resides in Beacon, so does owner Thomas Lee, who has a background in hospitality, health care, and entrepreneurship. As someone who spent a lot of time traveling and experiencing a wide range of wellness treatments across the globe, Lee was inspired by his time abroad to bring something new and distinctive to the region, and Beacon was the perfect destination. “It’s small enough where we feel like we can make a positive difference, but large enough where we can attract and find best-in-class talent,” says Lee.

The name Alchemy captures the energy and intention of the business, as the wellness center intends to provide a welcoming and inviting space for all, regardless of fitness level or wellness goal. Each service at the Beacon spot caters to the individual and the whole person, so visitors can walk away feeling renewed in every aspect. From expert-led yoga sessions to spa treatments in light-filled rooms with mountain views, the destination offers a blend of time-honored traditions and cutting-edge practices through and through.

More than a collection of services, Alchemy is an experience that seeks to provide dynamic engagement through its co-ed, open, and semi-social environment. The space allows for interaction without intrusion, so everyone who enters the center can explore self-care in a way that feels intentional and connected thanks to its supportive wellness community.

“Our vision for Alchemy is to create a warm and inviting space where individuals can connect, prioritize their well-being, and explore new possibilities for enhancing both mind and body wellness,” says Alchemy manager Daphne Jouanneteau.

While Alchemy is now open, the wellness center is just a part of a broader vision for the Main Street building. Soon to come are additional businesses that center around essential components to living well. “The goal is to create a destination where people can care for themselves while discovering offerings that enhance a mindful, artful approach to everyday life,” says Lee.

Alchemy Wellness Center is located on the third floor at 418 Main Street in Beacon.

