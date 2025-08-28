Every Direct Flight You Can Take From Albany International Airport

When it comes to travel, Hudson Valleyites have it made. Sure, we can trek down to New York City to escape out of JFK or, nearby, from Newark’s EWR. If convenience is key, however, Albany International Airport (ALB) is the way to go. Located an easy seven miles outside of Albany proper, ALB is technically just north in Colonie, where it covers 1,200 acres of land in the Capital Region.

Like New York Stewart International Airport to the south, Albany’s airport is a dream for domestic travel. Although it doesn’t offer any direct international trips, the jet-setting hub connects locals with nearly every major metropolis in the eastern half of the United States. So the next time you need a getaway that’s slightly more substantial than a Hudson Valley day trip, take a peek at Albany’s arrivals and departures list. Time to get booking!

Atlanta, Georgia

When the sweet serenade of the South beckons, hop aboard a direct flight out of ALB to Georgia. If you’re Atlanta-bound, Delta is the carrier to get you there. The flight takes just under three hours and touches down at ATL, otherwise known as the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, located an easy seven miles south of the city proper. In town, attractions abound in the form of aquariums, community parks, and historic centers. The Atlanta Botanical Garden is particularly awe-inspiring, as is a tour through the World of Coca-Cola.

- Advertisement -

Baltimore, Maryland

Sure, you could make the close to six-hour drive to Baltimore from the Hudson Valley. You could also hop on a quick flight from ALB and arrive in Charm City just over an hour later. Southwest Airlines will get you to the Maryland city, which offers a medley of surf and turf to-dos on the East Coast.

The National Aquarium is a must for visitors of all ages, while The Walters Art Museum and the American Visionary Art Museum are a treat for former art history students. On the historic end of things, the old-timey ships at the docks and the B&O Railroad Museum offer a glimpse into the critical role the oceanside city played in America’s development throughout the centuries.

Chicago, Illinois

The Windy City is one of those places that everyone needs to visit at least once. Instead of suffering through a 12-hour road trip, save yourself time — and stress, and gas — by booking a 2.5-hour flight to the iconic Illinois city instead. Both American Airlines and United Airlines offer flights to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), while Southwest Airlines arrives at the slightly smaller Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW).

From there, make like Ferris Bueller and hit the Magnificent Mile, take a breather in Millennium Park, or root for the home team at Wrigley Field. Whatever you do, don’t make the return trip without ordering a slice of deep-dish pizza. It might not compare to New York ‘za, but it’s pretty darn delicious all the same.

Dallas, Texas

If you’ve always wanted to travel to the Lone Star State, now’s your chance. Fly directly to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) from Albany on American Airlines in just under four hours to experience the southern state in all its glory. From Tex-Mex cuisine to classic southern barbecue, the food is only half the reason to visit. Art lovers can’t miss the Dallas Museum of Art, and history buffs can visit Dealey Plaza to commemorate the site of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963.

Denver, Colorado

Dreaming of a winter vacation to Denver? Make it happen with a direct flight from Albany on Southwest Airlines, which connects straight to Denver International Airport (DEN).

A picture-perfect escape for Rocky Mountains skiing and snowboarding, it’s also a delight for city lovers who want to catch a game at Coors Field, wander through the Denver Art Museum, or sip their way through the metropolis’s rich craft beer scene.

Detroit, Michigan

As is the case at SWF, Delta is Albany’s airline of choice for flights to Motor City. Just under a two-hour trip, the plane touches down at the Detroit Metro Airport (DTW), which is located right outside the heart of the city. In town, Detroit tempts visitors with everything from arts (hello, Detroit Institute of Arts!) to shopping (looking at you, Eastern Market) and history (Motown Museum, anyone?).

As for food, Americana eats like hot dogs and chili fries hit the spot like nothing else.

Florida

For Valleyites who want to travel to Florida, the question isn’t so much where to go as where not to go. Albany Airport has the Sunshine State covered with direct flights to popular destinations like Fort Lauderdale (Jetblue and Southwest), Fort Myers (Southwest) Orlando (Allegiant, Jetblue, and Southwest), Miami (American), Punta Gorda (Allegiant), Tampa (Allegiant and Southwest), and Sarasota (Allegiant and Southwest).

- Advertisement -

As for what to do in Florida, do we really need to tell you? The pristine beaches are calling our name all the way from the Hudson Valley.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Looking for a quick ride to Sin City? Less than six hours away, ALB flies directly to Las Vegas via Southwest Airlines. Once you land at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) just five miles south of downtown Las Vegas, you’ll be ready to party the night away. Head to landmark destinations like the High Roller, the Fountains of Bellagio, or the Paris Hotel, and don’t forget to stop at the famous Las Vegas sign to get a photo with it while you’re in town.

Nashville, Tennessee

Though the Hudson Valley is a music destination unto itself, Nashville has a global reputation as the capital of country music. It’s home to the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame, along with dozens upon dozens of smaller venues for live performances and long nights of dancing. Allegiant and Southwest provide flights to Nashville International Airport (BNA) from Albany.

New York

It might seem like a bit of a stretch to fly from Albany to the city, but when you’re in a rush, you’re in a rush! ALB offers direct flights to LaGuardia Airport (LGA) via Delta Airlines, so whether you have a last-minute work trip or you’re just really craving a New York hot dog, Albany has you covered.

North Carolina

No matter where in North Carolina you want to go, Albany International Airport has your back. For fans of Charlotte, American Airlines offers a direct flight that takes all of two-ish hours. In town, the Queen City (the other one, Poughkeepsie) packs attractions like the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Carowinds amusement park. Plus, baseball fans could always visit the BB&T Ballpark for a worthy excursion in town.

Beginning this October 23, Avelo Airlines will offer direct flights to Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA). “We are proud to announce the return of nonstop service between ALB and Concord, as we continue to showcase our convenient, affordable, and reliable travel to Albany,” says Avelo Airlines founder and CEO Andrew Levy.

Avelo Airlines and Breeze Airways currently offer flights to Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), making it easy for Hudson Valley natives to explore North Carolina’s capital city and all of its attractions like the North Carolina Museum of Art and North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Don’t want to make the three-plus hour drive to Philadelphia? Book a direct flight out of ALB with American Airlines instead. After the hour-and-a-half-long flight, it’s onto all things American history. Relive National Treasure with stops at the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, then refuel with a cheesesteak before hitting the museum loop. When in Philly, right?

South Carolina

If Florida isn’t your scene, head to South Carolina instead for ocean views and beach town to-dos. Fly directly to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) from Albany on Allegiant Airlines in just over two hours to get your tan on. The vacation spot is perfect for family-friendly fun, with plenty to do from dolphin cruises to visits to Ripley’s Aquarium to rides on the SkyWheel. Although, nothing beats lounging out on the gorgeous beaches.

For some history, book your flight from Albany to Charleston International Airport (CHS) on Breeze Airways to explore the port city. From the iconic cobblestone streets to the rows upon rows of pastel antebellum houses, there are so many landmarks and architectural feats to marvel at.

Washington, D.C.

Never been to the United States capital? Albany International Airport is here to make the trip happen with multiple airlines that fly directly into the standalone city. American goes straight to Washington Reagan National (DCA), putting you a quick taxi away from the heart of D.C., home of all the Americana history you can handle — and then some. If you’d prefer to fly into Dulles International Airport (IAD), you’ll find yourself on a flight with United Airlines.

Related: Every Flight Available From Newburgh’s Stewart International Airport