Agencē Hair Studio Blends Aesthetics With Authenticity in Kingston

Agencē Hair Studio made its debut in Kingston this past May, marking a vibrant addition to the region’s growing culture of authentic, mindful beauty experiences. The salon’s modern, atmospheric space reflects a commitment to creativity and community, blending artistic expression with a welcoming environment that resonates with the spirit of Hudson Valley.

The Vision Behind Agencē

Founder and stylist Taylor Weiss has cultivated the kind of creative space she always hoped for, one that is rooted in care, individuality, and intention. Growing up in the Hudson Valley, Weiss was immersed in salon life from a young age, cleaning perm rods at her mother’s salon by age eight and shampooing clients by 14. Though hairstyling wasn’t initially her planned career, she earned her license at 17 and later studied health and communications in college. Since then, she has continued to deepen her expertise, earning certifications in advanced coloring techniques and cutting-edge styling methods. At the end of the day, she always found her way back to hair, drawn by its blend of creativity, connection, and purpose that continues to guide her work today.

“I want people to feel like they are truly taken care of and to be able to express their own individuality,” Weiss emphasizes.

Weiss’s salon is built on the belief in agency, where clients feel empowered, seen, and confident in themselves. This philosophy guides every aspect of Agencē, from personalized consultations to the collaborative creative process between stylist and client. The salon’s welcoming atmosphere encourages individuality, allowing clients to embrace their unique beauty in a space designed to feel both inspiring and comforting.

Nestled in the heart of Midtown Kingston, Agencē thrives at the forefront of creativity and community. The area’s vibrant arts scene and rich cultural energy inspire the salon’s approach, fostering a space where authenticity and genuine connection come naturally.

“Living in the Hudson Valley has shaped me. It’s just such a beautiful place to live, and I feel so grounded being up here in the mountains,” Weiss shares. “I wanted to embrace that groundedness and creativity, with the city so close and all this inspiration and diversity around us, and bring that into the industry and what we do.”

Services Tailored to Individuality

Agencē Hair Studio features a wide range of services designed to meet each guest of any gender where they are in their beauty and wellness journey. The studio specializes in hair coloring and cutting, with additional services including smoothing treatments, gloss treatments, conditioning treatments, extensions, dimensional color and bold, fashion-forward hues. Waxing is also available for clients looking for full-service care. To complement the styling options, Agencē features a curated clean beauty retail line, an extension of its commitment to intentional, health-conscious products that align with both personal well-being and environmental mindfulness.

Meet Nicki Panick: Bold Creativity With a Personal Touch

One of the stylists who helps bring that vision to life is Nicki Panick, a 25-year-old hair artist drawn to bold colors, alternative cuts, and expressive design. A graduate of Capri Cosmetology Learning Centers in Newburgh, Panick has been immersed in beauty culture since childhood, often experimenting with hair, makeup, and nails on herself and her friends. “There’s something about creating something completely out of the ordinary that really draws me in,” says Panick. Her specialties include mod haircuts and vibrant color transformations, often inspired by early 2000s trends. With a warm presence and an eye for individuality, she sees each consultation as a chance to understand her clients beyond the surface.

“No matter what type, texture, color, or length your hair is, my goal is to have you leave feeling like your most authentic self,” adds Panick.

Panick at the salon washing station, bringing care to every wash.

Agencē: Where Creativity Meets Comfort

Both Panick and Weiss share a vision of creating a calm, welcoming space where creativity and comfort go hand in hand. “Agencē is a super calm and peaceful salon,” Panick expresses. “Taylor did a great job curating the place to be warm and comfortable. We have lots of natural light and neutral tones that definitely make the work experience more pleasant.” Together, they balance the energy of a fast-paced salon with an atmosphere that feels like a creative vessel.

“I wanted to design a place that just feels like home, a salon where everyone feels comfortable,” Weiss mentions. “That goes for our clients and our staff. We value open communication and the freedom to collaborate creatively.”

Community Connection, One Agencē Visit at a Time

At Agencē Hair Studio, connection goes beyond the salon chair. The team believes in building genuine relationships with the community by listening, learning, and growing alongside clients. Part of that means having an active presence in the Hudson Valley that extends beyond the salon building.

From July 8-16, Agencē will be hosting a special clean beauty pop-up event featuring Angie Parker of Shop Parker Beauty and other wellness brands. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., this collaboration brings together kindred spirits passionate about clean, thoughtful beauty essentials. Guests can enjoy complimentary makeup services, gain insights into clean beauty practices, and explore a curated selection of eco-friendly products right in the salon.

Evolving With Passion and Creativity

Looking ahead, Agencē plans to continue expanding its services and deepening its connection to the Hudson Valley community. With a commitment to ongoing education and creativity, the team aims to introduce new techniques, services, and clean beauty products that reflect the evolving needs and styles of guests.

“It’s more than just getting your hair done,” Weiss conveys. “We want our clients to know they’re taken care of even after their visit. We want you to celebrate your individuality, fully embrace who you are, and feel supported throughout your hair and cosmetic journey so you can feel more confident and be the person you’re meant to be.”

Agencē Hair Studio is open five days a week, offering a range of appointment times to suit different schedules. The salon welcomes guests on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more details or to schedule a consultation, visit the website.

Agencē Hair Studio

35 Bruyn Ave, Studio 102, Kingston

