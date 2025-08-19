13 Hands Equine Rescue to Open Indoor Center for Year-Round Education

If you’ve visited a horse stable in the Hudson Valley, you’ve seen up close the beauty of our region’s horses. In Dutchess County, 13 Hands Equine Rescue sees this beauty better than anyone, which is why the nonprofit organization has made it a mission to rescue at-risk horses and facilitate equine-assisted healing experiences to change futures for horses and humans alike.

From unwanted to abused to abandoned horses, 13 Hands rehabilitates hundreds of animals a year to send to forever homes or assist in onsite experiences that create meaningful connections between the rescues and people seeking healing, growth, or support. Now, the Clinton Corners organization is excited to expand its mission with year-round programming thanks to the development of a new indoor education center.

- Advertisement -

Since 2015, the nonprofit has sought to support the emotional wellbeing of individuals and the rehabilitation of horses. The new addition will mark a transformative step in the history of the organization, allowing for year-round access to equine-assisted services. The indoor education center will also house 13 Hands’ new community education program, which offers classes to the public in equine care, educational lectures, and horsemanship workshops.

“This center is more than a building—it’s a promise to the people we serve and to the horses we rescue. As a partner in the 2025 Seen Through Horses Campaign, we are proud to further demonstrate our commitment to mental health, personal development, and community healing along with our mission to provide compassionate care to equines in need,” says 13 Hands Equine Rescue founder and executive director Marylou Tortorello.

Not only will the indoor education center increase visibility and adoption opportunities for rescued horses, but it will provide a safe and healing space for enrichment and training. From programs like Meditation With the Herd to Soft Landings, the equine-assisted experiences at 13 Hands support a wide range of individuals, including veterans, caregivers, at-risk youth, and anyone seeking personal growth.

The construction of the new facility is made possible through the partnership of Garret’s Promise – a foundation committed to creating healing spaces – and through donations from the community. “13 Hands is a living testament to the healing power of compassion, and the indoor arena will expand their reach, allowing even more lives to be restored, hearts to be mended, and hope to take root again,” says Rachel Lederman, co-founder of Garret’s Promise.

The indoor education center is set to open in September of this year with enough donations, and the whole community is invited to visit and experience the healing power of horses. “It’s designed to be an inclusive, welcoming space that serves both humans and horses in need of healing, growth, and connection,” says Colleen Challenger Schropfer, head of strategic engagement at 13 Hands Equine Rescue.

13 Hands Equine Rescue is located at 50 Tuscan Way in Clinton Corners.

Related: Hudson Creek Canines Changes Lives One Dog at a Time