This Woodstock Estate Is Featured on a Bob Dylan Album Cover

Host to musical legends like Bob Dylan and Janis Joplin, this Woodstock estate just hit the market for $4.9 million.

June 5, 2025   |By
woodstock estate
Photos by Nils Schlebusch and Will Nainis. Courtesy of Corcoran Country Living

In Ulster County, Woodstock is renowned for its musical history, attracting artists, musicians, and writers across the decades to create in the colorful town. New on the real estate market, this Woodstock estate from 1914 has its own storied past, having hosted musical and literary legends including Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin, Johnny Cash, William Kennedy, Bjork, and more. In 1965, the home’s living room was even featured on Bob Dylan’s Bring It All Back Home album cover. Now, the property is listed at $4.9 million with Michelle Bergkamp of Corcoran Country Living and Kathryn Johnson of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty.

woodstock estate

Standing on over 70 acres, the Woodstock estate, known as the Stone House on Striebel Road, is an iconic bluestone compound built in the early 1900s as a country retreat. Over the years, the estate has served as a true crossroads of music, literature, and counterculture. Previously owned by Albert Grossman, a pioneer of American music and founder of Bearsville Studios and Bearsville Records in Woodstock, the estate owes much of its musical ties to Grossman’s career as the manager of many successful artists.

woodstock estate

The 70-acre compound includes a main home with four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, and all original features, from the carved woodwork to the wide-planked floors to a dramatic bluestone-walled living room. When it comes to comfort and tranquility, a covered front porch with nature views, deep soaking tub, and light-filled meditation room provide quiet spaces for reflection.

woodstock estate

Next to the main house, Viking Hall is a bright and open studio space that’s designed to inspire. This additional building features hand-hewn beams, a loft space, French doors, and spa-like amenities like a sauna, steam shower, and soaking tub. Perfect for artists and creatives, Viking Hall combines rustic charm with modern comforts.

woodstock estate

On its extensive property, the Woodstock estate also features a private apartment where Grossman once operated Bearsville Records, his legendary vinyl collection still intact, and the Farmhouse at Speare Road, a recently updated four-bedroom, two-bathroom residence. Ideal for guests and caretakers, the private home offers flexibility for a variety of lifestyle needs.

Smaller structures on the 70-acre plot include a cabin in the surrounding woods, a spacious workshop building, a classic barn with storage space, a sun-filled greenhouse designed for year-round cultivation, a meditation gazebo, and an amphitheater with electricity, seating, and a platform.

Outdoor, a heated saline gunite pool, garden areas, spring-fed pond, seasonal mountain views, and woodland trails offer additional amenities and a bountiful backdrop for the all-inclusive Woodstock estate.

The Stone House on Striebel Road is located at 18 Striebel Road in Woodstock.

