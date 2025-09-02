Preview the New Tuxedo Reserve Development in Orange County

An hour north of New York City, Orange County’s newest master-planned community is taking shape. Tuxedo Reserve, from national homebuilder Lennar and real estate firm Related Companies, is designed to offer more than just homes.

Promising resort-style amenities, retail, dining, and recreation, the 1,200-acre project in Tuxedo is designed to be a “village within a village,” catering to families and professionals looking for luxury living with easy access to the city.

“It’s been an honor to collaborate with the Town of Tuxedo and Related Companies to create this master-planned community, offering more than just a place to live, but a place to truly thrive,” says Dana Romano, Lennar’s New York/New Jersey Division Manager.

Amenity-Laden Living

After years of planning and preparation, construction is now underway, with Lennar actively selling the first wave of single-family homes and townhomes in the collection called West Terrace. The homes offer three to four bedrooms and two to three bathrooms. Buyers can expect open-concept layouts, energy-efficient features, two-car garages, spa-like master bathrooms and decks for outdoor living.

But the homes are just the beginning. At the heart of Tuxedo Reserve lies The Village, a central hub for shopping, dining, curated events, and everyday conveniences. The development will feature a clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, dog park, sports courts, and playgrounds. It will even have an ice rink in the winter and other fun seasonal amenities.

The development is nestled between Harriman State Park and Sterling Forest to provide the community with extensive trail networks and outlooks.

Leasing for storefront and business rentals in The Village is set to begin in 2026.

“We are excited to expand our presence in the New York market and to have the opportunity to bring our design expertise and industry-leading innovation to this one-of-a-kind location in this prestigious setting,” says Anthony Mignone, the regional vice president at Lennar.

Right now, Lennar is offering an end-of-summer sale on homes along with its signature Everything’s Included program for homebuyers. In this program, the homebuilder’s most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home.

Crafting Tuxedo Reserve

Lennar, the home construction company based in Miami-Dade, Florida, saw an opportunity with Tuxedo and was ready to expand to New York.

Formerly known as Tuxedo Farms, the plan for the development was first proposed in the mid-1980s and approved in stages since 2007. In December 2023, Lennar officially acquired nine neighborhoods, comprising 1,273 homesites. The sale included single-family homes, townhomes, stacked townhomes, and more.

“Tuxedo Reserve started with a vision over 40 years ago to transform the area by creating the first new built-from-the-ground-up village in generations inspired by small towns and hamlets across America,” says Greg Gushee, the executive vice president at Related Companies.

In May of 2025, Lennar and Related Companies held a ceremonial groundbreaking, signaling the onset of full-scale construction. With multiple housing options offered, people can browse floor plans and see photos of what each house will look and offer before touring in person.

A Space for the Community

Tuxedo Reserve targets a wide range of homebuyers: young professionals, families, and empty-nesters downsizing but not sacrificing luxury, Lennar says. Its amenities are great for families and people who like to be outdoors, active, and in a close-knit community. The Village, gym, and recreational courts make it easy to meet neighbors and create a vibrant community.

The location appeals to those craving proximity to NYC without urban congestion. For those working in the city, they can escape to Tuxedo at night and on the weekends to explore trails and enjoy the quaint town.

The development’s size and curated amenities also mean it will bring new economic vitality to Tuxedo. More people will move to the town, and there will be new infrastructure and retail opportunities along Route 17.

What’s Next for Tuxedo Reserve

For those eager to get a closer look, Lennar is currently hosting tours of model homes in the West Terrace neighborhood, where prospective buyers can explore floor plans and design options. Online, the company offers virtual walkthroughs and interactive maps of the development, giving future residents a chance to envision life in the community before it’s fully built.

The next few years will be key as The Village takes shape. More neighborhoods are expected to come together with additional housing options. In the end, the development is expected to include more than 1,300 homes, a range of businesses, 300 luxury rental apartments, and year-round amenities.

For Tuxedo, the project marks both a return to its historic roots as a tight-knit community and a step forward into a new era of growth. With its balance of nature, accessibility, and resort-style living, Tuxedo Reserve is positioning itself to be an exciting home for those seeking a Hudson Valley lifestyle that blends small-town charm with modern convenience.

