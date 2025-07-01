This 1787 Stone Estate in Pine Bush Is Flooded With Natural Light

Who doesn’t love a historic stone house? In the Hudson Valley, there are plenty of properties that date back to the 18th century – with the architecture to show for it. Stepping away from the norm of striking stone exteriors with cozy, dark interiors to match, this 1787 stone estate in Pine Bush manages to flood its interior with natural light. The Orange County property, known as the Daniel Bull House, is now on the market for $2.75 million with the This Old Hudson team at Houlihan Lawrence.

Situated on 31.7 acres, the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home offers no shortage of space. Originally built by one of the Hudson Valley’s founding families, the 1787 stone estate is one of the region’s finest examples of early American stone architecture. Since its conception, the property has been seamlessly restored to integrate modern conveniences while maintaining original details like wide-plank hardwood floors, original millwork, and five grand fireplaces.

Natural light stretches across the estate’s three stories, screened-in porch, and saltwater pool. Inside, a warm and inviting library is punctuated by a grand fireplace, while a hearth in the chef’s kitchen is evocative of another era. Additional features include high ceilings, a sauna, and a finished basement with walk-out access.

While the Pine Bush home is characterized by its historic charm, the estate spares no expense when it comes to updated infrastructure. Unique conveniences like an innovative outdoor furnace system that heats both the main house and saltwater pool, fully upgraded mechanicals, radiant flooring, and a state-of-the-art Buderus heating system offer modern comfort.

Outdoors, the screened-in porch is the perfect indoor-outdoor space, while the property’s grounds showcase bluestone patios, mature gardens, stone terraces, and outdoor sculptures. Additional outbuildings include a garage, which can be converted into a studio, workshop, or guest quarters thanks to its spacious interior.

The 1787 stone estate, known as the Daniel Bull House, is located at 26 Roberson Avenue in Pine Bush.

