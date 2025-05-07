This Snedens Landing Home Has Ties to George Washington

Not far from Manhattan, Snedens Landing is a lower-Hudson Valley town known for its vibrant history. The riverfront area has been home to celebrities and artists from the past and present, including John Steinbeck, Katharine Hepburn, Angelina Jolie, Scarlett Johansson, and more. Now, a late 18th-century property with ties to George Washington and other renowned figures is on the market in the Rockland County neighborhood for $2.55 million with listing agent Richard Ellis of Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty.

Originally built in 1780, the Snedens Landing home blends colonial heritage with a rich artistic legacy. While the stone and clapboard residence once may have served as George Washington’s office during the Revolutionary War, the home has since been host to many creatives and cultural icons, including former owner Judy Tomkins.

Tomkins is a celebrated photographer and landscape designer who called the property home for over 60 years, as did the home’s builder Joshua Martin. Tomkins’ connection to prolific figures in the art space led the home to become a sanctuary for the likes of Jasper Johns, Robert Rauschenberg, and Julia Child.

“Around her dining table, Judy entertained some of the most influential minds of her generation,” says Ellis. “This home became a second residence for some of America’s cultural giants who came together often to relax and celebrate their shared interests. It truly is a sanctuary where art, history, and nature intersect.”

The 2,600-square-foot home sits on .84 acres with seasonal views of the Hudson River. An excellent example of late-18th-century architecture, the turnkey property features hand-hewn beams, a Federal-style fireplace mantel in the library, and old wide board pine floors. With four bedrooms and four full bathrooms, the interior also includes a large gallery room, an eat-in kitchen with concrete countertops, a staircase that stays illuminated by sunlight almost all day long, and a library with old-world charm.

The Snedens Landing home’s primary suite with a bath on the main floor offer direct access to a garden and screened-in porch, while the remaining three bedrooms and baths are on the second floor. Venturing outdoors, a stone patio and garden are the highlight of the rear yard. The property’s seasonal plantings, sweeping lawn, and mature trees are all a testament to Tomkins’ lifelong passion for landscape design.

“The home offers timeless rustic elegance, just 20 minutes from New York City,” says Ellis. In addition to its storybook setting, the home is in the exclusive neighborhood of Snedens Landing, which is well known for its rustic seclusion, connection to the arts, and proximity to New York City.”

The Snedens Landing home is located at 75 Washington Spring Road in Palisades.

