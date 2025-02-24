An Expansive Luxury Park Model Resort Is Coming to Orange County

With so many Airbnbs, hotels, and getaways in the Hudson Valley, it would be nice to have a part-time place to call home for those seeking an extended stay in the region. In Orange County, Serenity Ridge Mountain Club is exactly that. The Warwick-based luxury park model resort offers the unique opportunity to live in the area for up to seven months of the year with exclusive access to your own site. From an array of onsite amenities to proximity to the bustling town of Warwick with its apple orchards, ski mountain, and wineries, Serenity Ridge is the perfect place to visit in every season.

While developers on the project have broken ground with demo work, the entire development is expected to take up to three years. Once complete, Serenity Ridge Mountain Club will constitute 130 sites and first-class amenities across 52 acres in Orange County. Prospective part-time residents will be able to purchase their ideal park model from an exclusive collection and choose a site for the model with a renewable annual site license agreement and a monthly license fee.

When it comes to the destination, Warwick HG LLC, the development company behind the project, was looking to start a part-time living community in the country and stumbled upon the Orange County listing. Previously Black Bear RV Park, the location provided the perfect setting for the resort vision that developers had in mind.

Now in its first phase of development, Serenity Ridge Mountain Club is preparing its first 38 sites, which encompasses setting up the necessary infrastructure to install and connect park models on each site, as well as building the upper area amenities, including an expansive ridgetop pool, pool house, gym, and recreation lounge. Once complete, the resort’s additional amenities will include a basketball court, dog park, family-friendly playground, fireplace, pond, open-air pavilion, high-speed internet, pickleball courts, storage lockers, and more.

As for park models, the resort offers three charming options that are each designed with spacious covered front porches, fully equipped kitchens with modern appliances, large windows for natural light, and high-quality finishes and fixtures. Prospective part-time residents can choose between the Appalachian, Warwick, or Hudson model depending on how many bedrooms and baths they desire, with prices starting at $168,000 and financing options available. Once a model is ordered, residents can expect to move into their new part-time home within 12 weeks.

Much like condo ownership, part-time residents of the park model resort will not have to worry about property maintenance and upkeep as the grounds crew takes care of it all. A gated entrance ensures privacy, and exclusively owned units ensure that part-time residents will know their neighbors. Ideal for snowbirds, extended weekends, a chance to escape the city, or just peace and quiet on vacation, Serenity Ridge Mountain Club is the perfect community for luxurious part-time living in the Hudson Valley.

Serenity Ridge Mountain Club is located at 197 Wheeler Road in Florida, New York.

