This French Provincial Mansion in Tuxedo Park Just Listed for $29.5 Million

For the first time in over 30 years, Renamor, a French Provincial mansion from 1928, is on the market in Tuxedo Park. The property, which rests on 151 acres in the Orange County enclave, is listed for $29.5 million with Richard Ellis of Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty, making it the largest and priciest property for sale in the neighborhood. Previously, the home belonged to the late Robert S. Dow – a financial industry veteran, philanthropist, and former Olympic saber fencer – although the property’s past extends even further.

Renamor was originally commissioned by George S. Amory and Marion Renee, whose surnames inspired the property’s own name. Since the couple dreamed up the estate, it has been meticulously preserved in its romantic French Provincial style and lovingly restored, from its dormer windows to its stone and stucco façade. Inside, period ironwork and fireplace mantels are characteristic of properties in Normandy, Provence, and the French countryside.

On the Tuxedo Park estate’s 151 acres, three distinct residences total over 22,000 square feet. The main residence, which consists of 14,000 square feet, features a dramatic grand hall, salon, banquet-sized dining room, library, former chapel, gentlemen’s lounge, wine cellar, expansive kitchen, and six bedroom suites.

Also on the property, a 3,700-square-foot guesthouse was added to the estate in the 1930s, while a 4,500-square-foot carriage house includes a luxurious private apartment, lending to a grand total of 16 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms at Renamor. All in all, the Tuxedo Park property was built for both intimate living and large-scale entertainment.

The grandeur doesn’t end at the residences, however, as the estate also includes a boathouse on Tuxedo Lake, a secluded one-room log cabin with a large stone fireplace, a pool house, a tea house, an oversized five-car garage, and multiple outdoor entertainment spaces, from the two pools and tennis court to the lake access and nearby golf course.

While the property offers impressive aesthetic appeal, perhaps the most alluring feature of the estate is the hidden million-dollar geothermal heating system and concealed solar field, which both allow the mansion to function entirely off the grid without disturbing its historic appearance.

“Spanning 151 acres, this extraordinary listing is a rare offering that combines architectural romance, historic provenance, and modern off-the-grid sustainability in a way that is simply unparalleled,” says listing agent Richard Ellis. “As the first opportunity in decades to own a property of such scale within Tuxedo Park, Renamor offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for discerning buyers.”

Renamor is located at 120 Ridge Road in Tuxedo Park.

