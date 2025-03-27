This New City Home Has Historic Ties to Paramount Pictures

As an increasingly popular hotspot for filming, the Hudson Valley has seen a lot of action – from television to film. But, what about in the past? While it is not renowned as a filming location itself, this New City home sits on over 6.5 private acres that were once part of Paramount Pictures founder Adolph Zukor’s expansion estate. Now, the Rockland County property is on the market with Richard Ellis of Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty for $1.975 million.

In his heyday, Zukor was a film producer who played a pivotal role in the emergence of the film industry and was best known as one of the three founders of Paramount Pictures. Originally purchasing over 300 acres of land in New City in 1918, Zukor is often credited with establishing the area as a prime location for high-profile figures, including artists, filmmakers, and other influential individuals. Since 1918, Zukor expanded his Rockland County estate to include a movie theater in which he would host screenings of his latest films.

Located on South Mountain Road, the New City home, nicknamed Mountain View Farmhouse, is an early, turn-of-the-century estate built in the 1930s and expanded in 1944. The six-bedroom, five-bathroom residence underwent an $800,000 renovation in 2019 by the current owners, which effectively preserved the original character of the home while integrating top-of-the-line features to transform Mountain View Farmhouse into a turnkey property.

Inside, the New City home seamlessly blends modern luxury with historic charm. From design features like hand-hewn beams, interior sandstone and brick walls, and classic panel doors to an illuminated open-concept kitchen and great room, the residence maintains a timeless feel throughout.

On the first floor, the primary suite and adjoining den offer stunning views while additional bedrooms and bathrooms on the second floor are ideal for family living. Additionally, a guest suite is located above the garage for extra space when hosting visitors. Off the kitchen and great room, a large slate patio runs along the back of the home, overlooking views of the surrounding property.

Venturing outdoors, Mountain View Farmhouse features a private lake, tennis and basketball courts, and expansive grass lawns on its 6.5 acres of land. Throughout, mature magnolia, dogwood, and weeping beech trees dot the property, adding to the natural flora of the location.

The New City home was once part of the South Mountain Road artist community, which was a collective of prominent and influential artists, celebrities, and intellectuals of all sorts in the early to mid-20th century. Known as the “South Mountain Roaders,” the collective included notable figures like Mick Jagger, Alice Neel, John Frederick Mowbray-Clarke, Henry Varnum, and many others.

“With its ties to Zukor’s estate, Paramount Pictures, and the artists and entertainers who once visited, this home has a fascinating history,” says Richard Ellis. “It offers the rare opportunity to own a piece of Hollywood history while enjoying the serene beauty and tranquility of the Rockland County countryside.”

Mountain View Farmhouse is located at 374 South Mountain Road in New City.

