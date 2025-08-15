Mount Tremper Estate of Woodstock Festival Co-Founder Lists for $2.1 Million

Coinciding with the 56th anniversary of the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair (which is today, August 15), the festival’s cofounder and music industry legend Michael Lang’s Mount Tremper estate recently listed for $2.1 million with associate brokers Chris Pomeroy and Nancy Felcetto of Brown Harris Stevens. Coined Happy Brooks, the Ulster County property has been home to Lang for 45 years, although the actual estate dates back to the 1920s.

Here, the spirit of music and peace that defined the storied music festival lives on. Originally built for artist G. Adolph Anderson, the mythic property spans three architecturally and historically significant buildings, nine bedrooms, and 10 bathrooms on 17 acres.

- Advertisement -

Within the compound’s original main house, which was built in 1928, a double-height great room is the star of the show, having hosted several renowned artists throughout the decades. This same wing also features an office, two powder rooms, a bedroom, and a library. On the ground floor, a central foyer and massive bluestone fireplace shine, while a formal dining room with mountain views, a chef’s kitchen, a breakfast area, and an open-plan media room round out the hosting spaces.

Beyond that, a light-filled hallway leads to three oversized bedroom suites, a reading room with stained glass doors, and a conservatory with a 24-foot glass ceiling, which can be used to cultivate plants, paint, or explore other creative endeavors.

As for the other buildings on the Mount Tremper estate’s 17 acres, a storybook guesthouse is situated across the central courtyard from the main building, boasting a living room, a den with a bluestone fireplace, a collection of built-in Fu Dogs and woodcarvings, a dining area, and a kitchen. Additionally, a two-bedroom stone and wood cottage connects to a three-bay garage and greenhouse. A tool shed, three-stall barn, and picnic pavilion also dot the property, each with views of Slide Mountain.

Outdoors, winding paths, stone walls, orchards, fields of wildflowers, an oval cement pool, and a large centerpiece pond with an art island featuring a sculpture by Lang himself add to the allure of this Catskills property.

“Happy Brooks is today what it has always been, a place where music and art are created to inspire,” says Tamara Lang, widow of Michael Lang and board member for Katya Concerts for Kids. “Multiple benefits and fundraisers have occurred within its storied walls and, on September 27, there will be one to benefit Katya Concerts for Kids, a nonprofit started by the famed pianist Katya Grineva that provides access for children to concerts and music. This recital will raise money to send children to Katya’s concert at Carnegie Hall on December 26.”

- Advertisement -

Happy Brooks is located on Wittenberg Road in Mount Tremper.

Related: The Mac Brown Waterhouse Is an 1830s Creative Retreat in Claverack