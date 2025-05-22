This Renovated Rhinebeck Home Will Take Your Breath Away

One visit to Rhinebeck is usually all it takes to convince yourself that calling the village home would probably be an excellent idea. Unfortunately, finding the perfect home sweet home in the covetable Dutchess County destination amid cases of bidding wars and limited inventory isn’t always the easiest thing to do. So, when a picture-perfect, recently renovated house that’s just minutes away from the charm of downtown Rhinebeck hits the market, there’s more than a little reason to be excited.

The residence in question is The Mill House, and you’d never know it’s a short drive from the heart of Rhinebeck. That’s because it sits on 10 picturesque acres that help the home to feel like its own sliver of secluded paradise in the Hudson Valley. Perhaps even more surprising is how, just about a year ago, it looked nothing like its current format.

Prior to its renovation by real estate and design firm Upstate Down, which opened its very own home and design shop extension in Rhinebeck around a year ago, the house, which was originally built in 1991, had good bones but was in sore need of a facelift. During the comprehensive design process, which took just around eight months, Upstate Down owners Delyse and Jon Berry oversaw every aspect of renovation, from transforming doorway arches and crafting the perfect roof to incorporating elegant, natural materials and design touches.

Now on the market for $4,750,000, The Mill House is a four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom beauty that sits at 6,000 square feet. It has all the amenities a Hudson Valleyite could crave, from three crackling fireplaces and a spacious kitchen with luxury appliances to a gunite pool and rolling lawns. Throughout the property, Upstate Down leaned into all-natural elements to ground and soften the space. Hand-troweled plaster walls invite guests to take a breath, while materials like antique limestone, terracotta, and aged wood evoke a tranquil atmosphere.

While the original house had classic rectangular doorframes, Upstate Down opted to reimagine them as arched passageways that feel both inviting and European. Earthy tones tie the rooms together, from the warm wooden flooring to the textured tiling in the bathrooms. In the primary suite, a private balcony provides an additional element of serenity for homeowners.

The house itself is the shining star, but that’s not the only feature on the Rhinebeck residence’s 10 acres. Just a short walk from the main home is a one-bedroom, 1,000-square-foot guesthouse that’s a far step above any mother-in-law suite you could imagine. It resides on top of a spacious three-car garage that sits at the end of a lengthy gravel driveway. To the opposite side of the home rests the heated gunite pool and patio space, as well as an outdoor shower. The result is an area that’s ideal for three-season entertaining with friends and family.

Beyond that, the property features its very own pond, as well as a porch extension off the home that’s just right for sipping coffee alfresco in the mornings. The home is spacious enough to accommodate a family with kids, and its numerous rooms and proximity to Rhinebeck and the Rhinecliff Amtrak station make it a top pick for work-from-home business professionals and commuters alike.

The Mill House is located at 93 Mill Road in Rhinebeck.

