The Mac Brown Waterhouse Is an 1830s Creative Retreat in Claverack

The Hudson Valley has served as an escape from the city for creatives of all kinds over the years – many of whom flock to the lower counties of Westchester and Rockland. However, the mid-to-upper Hudson Valley region still sees its fair share of authors, musicians, and what-have-yous, namely in Columbia County, where author Alicia Johnson resides with husband and production creative Hal Wolverton. Together, the two make up the habitants of the Mac Brown Waterhouse – an 1830s Claverack estate that just listed for $3.3 million with Anthony D’Argenzio of the This Old Hudson team at Houlihan Lawrence.

Thoughtfully curated by its current owners, who managed to turn the historic farmhouse into a creative retreat for all their endeavors, the Mac Brown Waterhouse features four bedrooms and three bathrooms in its main house, a barn studio, and two pristine ponds, all on 119 secluded acres.

At the end of a private road, this Claverack property’s round gravel driveway begins. Outside the main house, one of the two ponds is aerated and swimmable to provide waterfront views from the front porch. The whole property is framed by terraced stonework, a trail network, mature woodlands, and curated gardens, all of which work together to offer peace and serenity to house guests.

Stepping inside the main antique farmhouse, original details like moldings, wood floors, and Dutch doors are quick to stand out. On the ground floor, a double living room, office nook, bright dining area, and kitchen offer plenty of living space as well as direct access to the patios and gardens. Two separate staircases ascend to the second floor, where light-filled bedrooms are the perfect resting spaces. Beyond that, a fully insulated attic provides year-round comfort.

Aside from the farmhouse, the property’s 119 acres include a historic barn that has been thoughtfully transformed into a large-scale studio for any creative need. The barn is insulated and outfitted with a full bathroom with clawfoot tub, kitchenette, updated electrical, and HVAC system. For the garden-savvy, a potting shed is another outbuilding on the property that has potential to become a writer’s nook or future guest home, complete with an outdoor bath deck, fireplace, clawfoot tub, and outdoor shower.

Outside, terraced gardens envelop the home with a unique blend of flowering plants, herbs, and vegetables. For secret garden parties, live music on the lawn, or stargazing from the private ponds and beaches, this Claverack estate is a true sanctuary.

The Mac Brown Waterhouse is located at 88 Mac Brown Road in Claverack.

