This Designer-Owned Ghent Farmhouse Offers Countryside Views

One of the Valley’s most iconic day trip towns, Hudson is Columbia County’s bustling city on the river. However, just a 10-minute drive from this dining and cultural hub is Ghent, a charming town with rural appeal and countryside views. Beloved for attractions like Art Omi outdoor sculpture garden, the Hudson Chatham Winery, and Bartlett House café and bakery, Ghent has more to offer than meets the eye. Located on Lower Post Road in the quaint town, this 19th-century Ghent farmhouse recently listed for $1.6 million with Chris Getman of Houlihan Lawrence.

Owned by an interior designer, the home has been beautifully updated and thoughtfully renovated to combine historic charm with contemporary sophistication. The 3,000-square-foot main house showcases original character while providing all the comforts of modern amenities.

- Advertisement -

A long driveway and welcoming front porch overlook the farmhouse’s expansive yard and Valley views. At the home’s entrance, a bright foyer reveals soaring ceilings and light-filled rooms that seem to flow smoothly together. Gathering areas include an impressive kitchen with a 48” Viking stove and an inviting living room complete with a wood-burning fireplace. As for living spaces, the Ghent farmhouse features four generous bedrooms and two renovated full bathrooms, in addition to a dedicated home office and spacious laundry room positioned off the kitchen.

Also on the 36-acre property are two distinctive barns: one with a classic red exterior that honors the land’s agricultural heritage, and a smaller, winterized barn that could be used as an artist studio or a guest house. The property is also characterized by its surrounding rolling meadows, mature trees, and walking paths that create a peaceful sanctuary.

Wonderfully secluded yet still just minutes from urban life, this 1898-built Ghent farmhouse meshes contemporary conveniences like a year-round generator, water purifier, and high-speed Wi-Fi with original interior and exterior features to offer a comfortable yet awe-inspiring property.

The Ghent farmhouse is located at 95 Lower Post Road in Ghent.

Related: Announcing the 2026 Hudson Valley Dream Home