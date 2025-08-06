The Hudson Valley Defies Statewide Foreclosure Surges in Q2

While the metro New York foreclosure market is seeing a spike in activity, the lower and mid-Hudson Valley defied this trend in the second quarter of 2025. According to the latest PropertyShark report, first-time foreclosure filings have reached their highest figure in two years throughout the metro area, with New York City and Long Island being significant contributors, while the Hudson Valley saw an 11% decrease in filings year-over-year, hinting at stronger market resilience in the region.

Dutchess County saw the sharpest rise in foreclosures among Hudson Valley counties in Q2, with a 22% increase year-over-year and 33 new cases, while Westchester County was the most active foreclosure market with 66 first-time filings, followed by Orange County with 45 cases.

On the other hand, Putnam County saw the slowest foreclosure activity in the second quarter of this year with 17 first-time filings – a 15% drop in cases year-over-year – and Rockland County was right behind that with 30 new cases, accounting for a 17% decrease in activity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houlihan Lawrence (@houlihanlawrence)

- Advertisement -

Overall, the lower and mid-Hudson Valley foreclosure markets shrank 11% year-over-year, totaling 191 first-time filings throughout the region in Q2, which is 100 fewer cases than during the same period in 2024. “Much of this was due to the sudden cooldown of Orange County, where first-time foreclosures dropped by more than one-third to 45 new cases in Q2,” according to the PropertyShark report.

As is typical in the region, the Westchester County foreclosure market remained the most active, joined by Dutchess County as the only two Hudson Valley markets that reported an upturn in foreclosures. Yet, “the real estate market across Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess Counties continued to show signs of resilience and stability throughout the second quarter of 2025,” states the Houlihan Lawrence Westchester-Putnam-Dutchess Q2 market report.

Related: The Mac Brown Waterhouse Is an 1830s Creative Retreat in Claverack