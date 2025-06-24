The Legendary Elizaville Diner Hits the Market in Columbia County

Does it get more classic than a Hudson Valley diner? The region’s breakfast-focused restaurants are characterized by a vintage aesthetic with chrome detailing and old-fashioned jukeboxes. In Columbia County, the Elizaville Diner is no exception, with a 1950s feel that has long established the destination as a roadside treasure and a sought-after backdrop for filmmakers, musicians, and brands alike. Now, the timeless venue is on the real estate market for $1.2 million with the This Old Hudson team at Houlihan Lawrence.

Before Ulster County’s Phoenicia Diner was transformed into Pip’s Diner in Apple TV+’s Severance, the Elizaville Diner was the set for several films and television shows, most notably The Dead Don’t Die – which featured Bill Murray, Adam Driver, and Selena Gomez, to name a few. Yet, the property’s history runs much deeper than that.

- Advertisement -

The Elizaville Diner was built in 1956 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, rendering it the last surviving example of a Kullman Dutchess prefabricated diner car. Originally known as the Eatwell Diner, the restaurant was moved to its current lakeside home of Elizaville in 2005 just days before its scheduled demolition and has remained there ever since. From new counter stools to the installation of glass pastry cases, the diner was lovingly restored to serve the Hudson Valley community after making its journey across state lines, with some original details still intact.

Today, the mixed-use commercial property sits on just over two acres and includes the vintage diner, a renovated deli, ample parking, and grassy fields overlooking a spring-fed quarry. Inside the diner, terrazzo floors and mid-century booths take center stage, while the neighboring deli offers a wide-open interior and flexible floor plan that’s ideal for events, pop-ups, or expanded food service.

All in all, the $1.2 million listing includes three bathrooms, a full cement basement for storage, and parking for up to 40 cars. The surrounding land overlooks a quarry lake with water frontage and partial lake access. Just minutes from bustling towns like Rhinebeck, Red Hook, and Hudson, the property offers scenic views, vintage character, and turnkey functionality, not to mention a unique piece of living history.

The Elizaville Diner is located at 573 East Kerleys Corners Road in Elizaville.



Related: This Hyde Park Home Is a Reminder of One Couple’s Love