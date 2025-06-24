Subscribe
Subscribe
Home & Property

The Legendary Elizaville Diner Hits the Market in Columbia County

A filming location and eatery that has seen the likes of Bill Murray and Adam Driver, the Elizaville Diner is now on the market for $1.2 million.

June 24, 2025   |By
elizaville diner
Photos courtesy of This Old Hudson

Does it get more classic than a Hudson Valley diner? The region’s breakfast-focused restaurants are characterized by a vintage aesthetic with chrome detailing and old-fashioned jukeboxes. In Columbia County, the Elizaville Diner is no exception, with a 1950s feel that has long established the destination as a roadside treasure and a sought-after backdrop for filmmakers, musicians, and brands alike. Now, the timeless venue is on the real estate market for $1.2 million with the This Old Hudson team at Houlihan Lawrence.

elizaville diner

Before Ulster County’s Phoenicia Diner was transformed into Pip’s Diner in Apple TV+’s Severance, the Elizaville Diner was the set for several films and television shows, most notably The Dead Don’t Die – which featured Bill Murray, Adam Driver, and Selena Gomez, to name a few. Yet, the property’s history runs much deeper than that.

- Advertisement -

elizaville diner

The Elizaville Diner was built in 1956 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, rendering it the last surviving example of a Kullman Dutchess prefabricated diner car. Originally known as the Eatwell Diner, the restaurant was moved to its current lakeside home of Elizaville in 2005 just days before its scheduled demolition and has remained there ever since. From new counter stools to the installation of glass pastry cases, the diner was lovingly restored to serve the Hudson Valley community after making its journey across state lines, with some original details still intact.

elizaville diner

Today, the mixed-use commercial property sits on just over two acres and includes the vintage diner, a renovated deli, ample parking, and grassy fields overlooking a spring-fed quarry. Inside the diner, terrazzo floors and mid-century booths take center stage, while the neighboring deli offers a wide-open interior and flexible floor plan that’s ideal for events, pop-ups, or expanded food service.

- Partner Content -

All in all, the $1.2 million listing includes three bathrooms, a full cement basement for storage, and parking for up to 40 cars. The surrounding land overlooks a quarry lake with water frontage and partial lake access. Just minutes from bustling towns like Rhinebeck, Red Hook, and Hudson, the property offers scenic views, vintage character, and turnkey functionality, not to mention a unique piece of living history.

The Elizaville Diner is located at 573 East Kerleys Corners Road in Elizaville.

Related: This Hyde Park Home Is a Reminder of One Couple’s Love

Our Digital Partners

Learn how to become a digital partner ...

Your guide to the people, places and activities that define the beautiful and ever-changing Hudson Valley region.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Our Publications

Get Our Email Updates

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Submit your pet to our Best Pests contest by June 30!

Close the CTA

Our Best of Hudson Valley ballot is open through April 6!

Close the CTA

Unveiled: A Boutique Bridal Brunch is February 23!

Close the CTA

Our Women in Business Awards event is December 5!

Close the CTA

Holiday flash sale ... subscribe and save 50%

Close the CTA

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.