This Columbia County Property Dates Back to 1854

Not a far cry from the Shaker Museum in Chatham, a 344-acre Canaan property with two Shaker-built homes dating back to 1854 just hit the market. Situated on a plateau with over 40 acres of open meadow and one of the most notable hillsides of the Shaker Valley, the estate offers a unique glimpse into the history of the region. The Columbia County property is listed on the market for $2.279 million with Fred Waring and Joy Weiner of Corcoran Country Living.

In addition to the two residences on the property’s 344 acres, two barns and a screened gazebo are other standout structures. The original houses were once used for commercial sewing purposes, while the barn was reserved for dairy and farming activities. Despite some modernization, both homes maintain their original charm, from wide plank floors and hand-hewn banisters and spindles to paneled doors with latches and hardware.

The main house on the Columbia County property is framed by a picture-perfect picket fence. Inside, a central foyer is characterized by its classic Shaker staircase, with fireplaces in both the living room and updated kitchen and dining area. A half-bath with washer and dryer hookup completes the first level. Upstairs, the primary bedroom has ample closet space and a large, updated bathroom, while a second bedroom features an ensuite bathroom and a third bedroom is adjacent to a full bathroom in the hallway.

Beyond the primary and secondary levels, the home’s third floor has an open loft layout with a large playroom, and the lower level has been remodeled to include a living room, dining area, kitchenette, and two bedrooms for additional comfort and guest accommodation.

Inside the Canaan property’s second main residence, the ground floor features a similar foyer with another signature Shaker staircase, a living room with a fireplace surrounded by brick and pine panel, and wide plank knotty pine floors. Upstairs, there are three spacious bedrooms – one with a wood-burning fireplace and an ensuite bathroom – and a full bathroom in the hall. Finally, the third floor offers an additional bedroom, half bath, and open family room.

An incomparable property located on a piece of picturesque, private land, this Columbia County gem contains so many bits of history, including the original stairs and platform used to enter the horse-drawn carriages of a simpler time.

The Columbia County property is located on Route 22 in Canaan.

