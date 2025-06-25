These Outdoor Happy Hours Are Hot in the Hudson Valley

Imagine this. You’re sitting on the patio with friends, basking in the warm glow of sunshine at the end of the day. An ice-cold beer or a chilled glass of white wine rests on the table in front of you, accompanied by gourmet snacks and small bites. A summer breeze blows through the air, gently rocking the picnic umbrella above you.

Does it get any better than this?

As far as summer moments go, it’s hard to beat the simple pleasure of an outdoor happy hour. Lucky for us, the Hudson Valley has some of the best pickings around. Hit one of these hotspots for refreshing sips and an inviting ambiance.

Haverstraw

For an outdoor happy hour in Rockland County, look no further than Don Coqui. The Haverstraw restaurant embraces summer feels in a big way with two-for-one drinks from Tuesdays through Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m., excluding holidays. There’s waterfront and beachfront dining, and the dock is open for any visitors coming in by boat or jet ski. Swing by to indulge in a frozen mango margarita or rum punch with pals, and maybe split an order of Caribbean guacamole or Don Coqui wings while you’re at it.

West Park

Situated in a stunning edifice along the Hudson River, Hudson House is a no-brainer when it comes to enjoying an outdoor happy hour. Stop by on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m. to enjoy $5 beers and wines, $7 cocktails, and half-price appetizers on the deck. Choose from dishes like shrimp ceviche tostadas, a mezze platter, spicy tuna crispy rice, or a charcuterie board for two, then sit back and enjoy the sunshine

Hudson

A new addition to Columbia County, Klocke Estate is an earth-to-glass vermouth and brandy distillery set on 160 acres of farmland in Claverack. The restaurant offers panoramic Catskills views and an a la carte menu of seasonal fare that can be enjoyed on the outdoor patio. Stop by on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday afternoons from 2 to 5 p.m. for Vermouth Hour, when vermouth on the rocks is $12, vermouth spritzes are $16, and salty snacks are complimentary.

Athens

This Stewart House staple is a happy hour go-to for half-price drinks from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The outdoor seating setup is right along the water, and there’s even a dedicated dock for boaters to stop by for a bite. Stop by to cheers with friends while chowing down on snackables courtesy of Tommy Boy’s Kimbap Food Truck.

Poughkeepsie

In search of a happening happy hour right in the City of Poughkeepsie? At Zeus, the rooftop views of the Hudson River and Mid-Hudson Bridge are unbeatable in the summer. A turf-covered roof is made even more aesthetically pleasing with gold chairs and a creative bar. Head up to the top floor for $5 draft beers, $8 house sangria, and $8 white or red wines from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. You won’t want to miss out on brews like the Spicy Boi mango-habanero blonde ale or Zeus IPA, and don’t forget to order snacks like Korean barbecue wings, shrimp tacos, and pickle bacon pizza.

