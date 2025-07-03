Subscribe
21 Hudson Valley Restaurants Earn Wine Spectator Awards

Wine Spectator recognizes the top restaurants for wine across the world, with many Hudson Valley establishments among this year's winners.

July 3, 2025
Wine Spectator Awards
Adobe Stock / lightpoet

The Hudson Valley is a paradise for wine lovers. Between the beautiful wineries and growing list of restaurants with impressive wine programs, the region is the place to be for wine connoisseurs. The region’s wine-centric focus is certainly a focal point for Wine Spectator, which recently released the 2025 Restaurant Awards winners to showcase the world’s top restaurants for wine. This year’s list features well over 3,800 restaurants from across the country and the globe – including 21 winners right here in the Hudson Valley.

The awards are broken up into three categories: Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence, and Grand Award. Seeing as how the Hudson Valley attracts the best and brightest in wine and dining, it’s no surprise that we have winners in all three.

Grand Award Winners

The Grand Award is the highest honor awarded by Wine Spectator, reserved for the restaurants that prove themselves to be the best of the best. According to Wine Spectator, restaurants must show “an uncompromising, passionate devotion to the quality of their wine programs” to be selected for this most prestigious award. 

Blue Hill at Stone Barns

Pocantico Hills

 

This upscale restaurant is one of 97 restaurants worldwide to receive the coveted Grand Award. Wine Spectator spotlights its strengths, which include vinos from Burgundy, California, Rhone, Bordeaux, Italy, Champagne, Loire, Germany, Austria, and Madeira. As one of the top restaurants in the world, Blue Hill boasts an impressive selection of around 2,970 bottles, which means diners can easily try something new each time they visit.

The Kittle House Inn

Chappaqua

There’s no doubt that The Kittle House Inn (formerly Crabtree’s Kittle House Inn) is not only one of the best wine destinations in the Hudson Valley, but one of the best in the world. Specializing in farm-to-table cuisine, this spot is dedicated to sustainable business practices and providing patrons with a one-of-a-kind dining experience. This venue stands out due to its selection of 5,000 varieties and over 18,000 bottles (yes, really). As for where the top pours are coming from, the Westchester restaurant is all about selections from Burgundy, California, Bordeaux, Piedmont, Rhône, Tuscany, Washington, Australia, Spain, Germany, Oregon, and Provence.

Best of Award of Excellence Winners

The Best of Award of Excellence was given to 1,704 restaurants around the world, including six in the Hudson Valley. Winners of this exclusive award go the extra mile, offering 350 or more selections of wine from top producers and a wide array of regions. These honorees take their love of wine to the next level by carefully curating the presentation of their wine lists and training their staff to provide guests with an illuminating tasting experience.

Clay

Gardiner

Leading the dining experience at Wildflower Farms, a luxury hotel destination that’s part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, Clay gained entry onto the Wine Spectator list in 2023. The American eatery’s vino runs on the more expensive side, with standout pours coming from regions like New York, Burgundy, Bordeaux, Rhône, Italy, France, and California.

Deer Mountain Inn

Tannersville

After receiving an Award of Excellence in 2022, Deer Mountain Inn progressed to a Best of Award of Excellence in 2023 and still carries that title today. Nestled in the Catskill region, this eatery serves seasonally inspired dishes made from local ingredients in a cozy, welcoming atmosphere.

La Bastide by Andrea Calstier

North Salem

 

A new addition on Wine Spectator‘s 2024 list, La Bastide by Andrea Calstier is a restaurant worthy of the title. With a whopping 640 bottles in the eatery’s curated collection, La Bastide is all about French wine and food.

The Restaurant at Kanopi

White Plains

Another 2024 winner of Wine Spectator‘s Best of Award of Excellence, The Restaurant at Kanopi serves up Portuguese cuisine alongside a selection of 390 bottles. Here, try wines from Portugal, Spain, and California.

Shadows on the Hudson

Poughkeepsie

Shadows earns accolades for its substantial selection of wines (does a selection of 600 vintages sound good?), with strengths including vintages from California, France, and Italy. Plus, who can resist sipping a glass of vino while admiring those Hudson River views?

The Supper Room at Glenmere Mansion

Chester

Inside the historic Glenmere Mansion, The Supper Room provides guests with an intimate, sophisticated dining experience. Wine Spectator applauds the wine list, which features selections from California, France, and Italy.

Award of Excellence Winners

The Award of Excellence highlights restaurants that offer a diverse selection of 90 or more wines. These venues earned the honor by ensuring their wine list includes quality selections from a variety of regions. This year, 2,010 restaurants received the Award of Excellence, and 13 of them are from the Hudson Valley.

 

3 Westerly Bar & Grill, Ossining
The Bird & Bottle Inn, Garrison
Chazz Palminteri, White Plains
Cosimo’s on Union, Newburgh
Crew Restaurant & Bar, Poughkeepsie
Fogo de Chão, White Plains
Heritage 147, Larchmont
McKinney & Doyle Fine Foods, Pawling
Micheline, Scarsdale
Morton’s, The Steakhouse, White Plains
One Rare Italian Steakhouse, Scarsdale
The Roundhouse, Beacon
Vida Restaurant, Thornwood

