7 Wine Clubs for Top-Tier Vino in the Hudson Valley

As you probably know, the Hudson Valley is home to dozens of wineries, making it something of a Napa Valley on the East Coast. From the Shawangunk Wine Trail in Orange and Ulster Counties to the wineries east of the Hudson River in Dutchess and Columbia Counties, there seems to be no shortage of Hudson Valley vineyards. While sunny days present as the perfect opportunity to tour them all, these wine clubs offer bottle subscriptions and exclusive deals so that you don’t miss any new releases.

Marlboro

On 37 acres of Marlboro’s lush hills, Benmarl Winery has a history that runs deep in Ulster County. The destination’s wine club offers more than just bottles, with exclusive perks and benefits just for members. Sign up to receive four bottles of red, white, or mixed selections hand-picked by an expert winemaker four times a year for 16 bottles total annually.

Washingtonville

As America’s oldest winery, Brotherhood Winery offers a curated, convenient, and customizable wine club out of Washingtonville. Member benefits include 10 percent off all wine available online, complimentary guided tastings and tours, the ability to customize wines, and more, and the winery offers three different club options. Choose from the red, mixed, or white wine clubs depending on your preference to receive new releases.

Ghent

In Columbia County, Hudson-Chatham Winery offers a membership program called the Casa Club. Join the club to receive access to member-exclusive events and first-release and small-lot wines from the vineyard’s curated, seasonal selection of wines. With two levels, members can choose between three bottles and six bottles per shipment.

Staatsburg

With four ways to join its wine club in Staatsburg, Milea Estate Vineyard truly does have something for everyone. Each membership tier is inspired by the equestrian culture that is central to both the region and the identity of Milea, and wines are shipped quarterly no matter which tier you select. Choose between Jumper, Grand Prix, Triple Crown, and Winners Circle to receive anywhere from four to 12 bottles per shipment, along with discounts, exclusive events, and more.

Millbrook

Millbrook Vineyards and Winery offers a variety of wine club and membership programs to suit your preferences. Check out the Portfolio Wine Club to choose from both monthly and bimonthly two-bottle shipment options and receive 15 percent off bottle prices, or join the Proprietor’s Special Rewards Club for complimentary wine tastings, special offers, and discounts on events.

Milton

Up in Milton, Nostrano Vineyards keeps it simple with the Proprietor’s Wine Club. Join to receive early access to specialty and pre-release wines, access to members-only parties, two bottles shipped semi-annually, free admission to events, complimentary tastings, and a 20-percent discount on wine purchases.

Gardiner

At Whitecliff Vineyard, the Whitecliff Wine Club is free to join, but members must purchase either six or 12 bottles twice a year to maintain their perks. Opt for the half-case club to cash in on free tastings, members-only events, 10 percent off individual bottles, and 15 percent off case purchase, or the full-case club for free tastings, members-only events, 10 percent off individual bottles, and 20 percent off case purchases.

