Savor a Sip at These Wondrous Wine Bars in the Hudson Valley

While the Hudson Valley offers a fruitful selection of cocktail bars and craft beer joints, those of us who live by the “wine all the time” motto may find that wine bars are more scarcely scattered. Below are some of the Valley’s best spots to spend Wine Wednesday, or really any day of the week. Cheers!

Poughkeepsie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1915 Wine Cellar (@1915wine)

- Advertisement -

A family business within Poughkeepsie’s thriving 40 Cannon complex, 1915 leans heavily on European influence for its wine and charcuterie menus. With a wonderfully moody interior, the wine bar is an ideal place for after-work glasses of cabernet sauvignon or Chianti.

Hudson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bar bene (@barbenehudson)

This speakeasy-inspired spot sports a colorful, mid-century modern style, an extensive wine list, cheese plates from local dairy farms, and caviar for those seeking an elevated culinary experience. Visit on Mondays and Wednesdays for games, Bingo, trivia, and sing-alongs.

Kingston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brunette (@brunettewinebar)

Taking residency on the Rondout since 2015, bright and chic Brunette focuses on filling its bottle menu with organic and biodynamic wines from around the world. The by-the-glass options change weekly, encouraging customers to taste something new at every visit. The hotspot serves up eclectic eats like current menu item vinegar-marinated gigante beans with fennel and garlic scapes; check out the calendar for special events.

Kingston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chleo (@chleo.kingston)

Husband-and-wife duo Charles Mathews and Hope Troup Mathews—formerly of Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Westchester—brought a new wine bar to the Stockade District. Take a seat at the stone-top bar or settle into a plush booth to enjoy a variety of wines and seasonal tapas like scallop crudo with peaches and melons or smashed cucumbers with smoked and whipped trout roe.

- Advertisement -

Cold Spring

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cro’nest Cold Spring (@cronest_cold_spring)

The boutique wine bar named after the mountain across the river, Cro’ Nest prides itself on its curated menu. Serving up small cheese or hummus plates, this intimate bar attracts a mix of locals, hikers, and boaters fresh off the Hudson looking for a place to sip wine and beer while listening to live music or the buzz from Main Street.

Wappingers Falls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by di’Vine Wine Bar (@divinewinebar)

With a direct view of the Wappinger Creek falls—and a selection of international wines, small plates, and flatbreads—it’s no wonder that di’Vine has several Best of Hudson Valley awards, including one for 2024. Sit at the bar, in the upstairs lounge, or on the outdoor deck. Plus, there’s live music every weekend!

Beacon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wind_falls (@wind__falls)

Main Street has its fair share of taverns, but far fewer wine-centric spots. Luckily, Estilo Y Vino is here to fill the void. Translated from Spanish, the name means “style and wine,” and the Beacon spot surely lives up to it. The wine bar offers the perfect pairing of ambiance and exceptional wines from around the world, with small plates to enhance the experience.

Beacon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Grape Rebellion (@thegraperebellion)

For a speakeasy vibe in the middle of Beacon, stop by The Grape Rebellion wine bar. Located within the new Savage Wonder Art Center, this underground (literally) vino venue occupies the space of a 100-year-old bank vault. Stop by for wine and desserts courtesy of a CIA-trained pastry chef, and cash in on Wine Down Wednesdays to enjoy unlimited pours for a flat rate.

Patterson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jay_manhattan_wine_and_food

If you like your wine paired with Mediterranean tapas, Putnam County’s Iron & Wine is the place to be. With a verdant view of the nearby golf course and a colorful garden, the wine bar’s menu includes hummus spreads, octopus, paella, and the largest gluten-free menu in the area. Of course, enjoy every bite with a perfectly paired wine.

New Paltz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jar’d Wine Pub (@jardwinepub)

This funky little college town joint offers both a hip, yet inviting interior and a dog-friendly outdoor space. Combine that with locally sourced wines and ingredients, not to mention a substantial beer and cocktail list, and you may have just found your new go-to bar.

Highland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Knaus Gallery & Wine Bar (@knausgallery)

More than just a wine bar, Knaus is also a gallery that displays art from local creatives in its Ulster County space; it even has a permanent collection of works from George and Lisa Knaus. Experience fine wines by the glass, beer, and even charcuterie as you browse new installations.

Nyack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louie’s Next Door (@louiesnextdoor)

Located next door to and owned by the same people behind DPNB Pasta and Provisions, Louie’s Next Door classifies itself as “Nyack’s friendly neighborhood wine bar.” The spot opened earlier this year to bring the community together over wine and delicious craft cocktails. Sip a rosé or pinot noir while enjoying raw oysters and puffed pasta, or “get spritzfaced” with a sparkling cocktail.

Kingston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonder (@sonderkingston)

Sonder is right on Broadway in Midtown Kingston and maintains its mission as a seasonally focused natural wine bar with an emphasis on eliminating food waste. When you step inside you may feel like you’ve entered a Parisian bistro—and that’s precisely the point. The space is lovely, the food is locally sourced, the wine is naturally made, and a good time is guaranteed.

Hunter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ze Wine Bar at Jägerberg (@zewinebar)

Moving from its charming spot in Windham to its new location in Hunter, the mountainside spot expanded to welcome even more wine lovers inside. The menu at Ze Wine Bar boasts full dinners with an extensive wine list that might seem too good to be true, and everything is served in an alpine-themed interior that’s big on German cuisine.

Related: 14 Hudson Valley Breweries With Outdoor Seating for Sunny Days