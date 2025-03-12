8 Hudson Valley Locations for Irresistible Vegan Pastries 

Craving the sweetest vegan treats in the Hudson Valley? These locations are baking some of the tastiest pastries sans dairy or animal products, so vegan (and non-vegan) eaters can happily indulge.

Hyde Park

Try this: Boston crème cupcakes

At Emy Delights & Bites, everything is vegan, gluten-free, and top nine allergy-friendly. Emily (Emy) Cruz is a Culinary Institute of America graduate with a love for creating desserts and cakes made with natural, fresh ingredients. At the time of publishing, Cruz is currently out on maternity leave, so be sure to check the website for when she is taking orders again. All baked goods are order-based. Some menu highlights include raspberry chocolate cookies, Sunbutter and jelly cookies, Boston crème cupcakes, lemon blueberry cupcakes, donuts, banana bread mini loaves, and custom cakes.

Washingtonville

Try this: Macadamia white chocolate chip cookie

As its name suggests, Isn’t She Lovely The Vegan Bakery is all about vegan baked goods. Offering everyday, specialty, and holiday menus, the bakery ensures that there is something to satisfy any sweet tooth. On the everyday menu, indulge in the Biscoff truffle cupcakes, peanut butter cup cupcakes, macadamia white chocolate chip cookies, triple dark chocolate chip cookies, vanilla glaze donuts, and strawberry crunch cake.

Hopewell Junction

Try this: Vegan cupcakes

Katie Rose Bakery is a dream come true for Culinary Institute of America grad and Hudson Valley native Katlynn VanZandy. On the menu, she serves baked goodies with local ingredients that result in pure happiness upon taking that first bite. While the Hopewell Junction bakery is not 100-percent vegan, it does offer a number of vegan options, including round cakes, sheet cakes, tiered cakes, and cupcakes.

Saugerties

Try this: Vegan chocolate strawberry cupcake

Four the Love of Cupcakes is a dedicated gluten-free and dairy-free bakery that also offers delicious vegan options. With both a set and rotating menu, the Saugerties bakery is dedicated to creating desserts that someone’s been missing (due to certain diets or restrictions). On the set menu, the vegan chocolate strawberry cupcakes are a staple, with vegan chocolate cake, strawberry buttercream filling, and strawberry buttercream to top. Be sure to keep an eye on the rotating menu for other vegan goodies, like turnovers, tarts, bars, and more.

New Paltz

Try this: Chocolate pretzel croissant

The LGBTQ-owned bakeshop adds moments of joy to the day through fun, high-quality vegan pastries and treats. The sweets are made with great attention to detail, which is evident in every bite. Check out the shop’s offerings in-store, or go online to select a pre-order for a farmers’ market. Delectable offerings include the chocolate pretzel croissant, raspberry morning bun, spinach and artichoke danish, and red velvet cookie. Catering is also available.

Woodstock

Try this: Almond thumbprint cookie

Named after Overlook Mountain, Overlook Bakery makes all baked goods in-house and from scratch. On the menu, there is a vegan and gluten-free section featuring almond thumbprint cookies, black sesame cookies, magic bars (almond cookie with chocolate or coconut and pecans), and tahini chocolate chunk cookies. Vegan cakes and cupcakes are also available in chocolate or coconut cake with chocolate, vanilla, or coconut frosting.

Beacon

Try this: Vanilla glazed donut

This Beacon-based donut shop specializes in small-batch, scratch-made, vegan donuts. Ingredients are carefully sourced, and no pre-made mixes, icings, or fillings are used. The menu is subject to change from week to week, but keep an eye out for vanilla glazed, cinnamon sugar, banana chocolate, strawberry jam-filled, and double chocolate (with a chocolate cake base).

Kingston

Try this: Mini classic cinnamon vanilla crumb cakes

Sweet Maresa’s is a 100-percent vegan bakery offering pastries and sweets featuring high-quality, ethically sourced ingredients. Everything is made from scratch, from the vegan butter to the jams found in a variety of the baked goods. Some featured goodies include the macaroons, gluten-free chocolate sesame cookies, mini classic cinnamon vanilla crumb cakes, pistachio cookies, and fruit snacking cakes.

