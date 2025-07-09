Trixie’s Pizza Dishes up Vegan Slices in Beacon

Nothing hits the spot quite like a gooey slice of pizza on a Friday night. In Beacon, there are plenty of places to stop for a pie, but none that compare to Trixie’s Pizza. Unlike other slice shops, Trixie’s menu is 100-percent plant-based, animal-free, and vegan. If cheeseless pizza doesn’t sound tasty to you, you clearly haven’t tried this Dutchess County spot yet. While about half of the customers at Trixie’s are vegan or dairy-free themselves, the other half just really love the pizza – and for good reason.

From the Driveway to Main Street

Owned by Mickey Dwyer, the head chef, and his wife Carolyn Baccaro, the head of operations, Trixie’s Pizza did not always occupy its current space on Main Street. Before making the move to a commercial location, the pizza shop operated out of the couple’s Beacon home during the pandemic, and then out of a small trailer in their driveway. It wasn’t until March of this year that the brick-and-mortar shop opened on Main Street, and the business is already planning expansions.

Both Dwyer and Baccaro are self-taught cooks, each with an undying passion for pizza (like any sane person). For Dwyer, his love affair with the food was established during the decade when he lived in Brooklyn, which also happened to be the place where he met his wife. As an Italian American from Connecticut – home of the pizza capital of the U.S., New Haven – Baccaro knew a thing or two about good pies.

Vegan Pies

As a certified pizza lover, Dwyer missed that signature cheese-pull the most when he switched to a primarily plant-based diet. While dough and sauce are naturally plant-based, the weak link when it comes to vegan pies tends to be the cheese. Dwyer set out to fix this problem by creating his own cashew-based cheese with an umami base that works pretty well when paired with Trixie’s Pizza’s tangy tomato sauce and baked dough.

To further compete with traditional pizza, the Beacon shop cold-ferments its dough for three days before baking to develop a more complex flavor and makes its sauce in-house with organic tomatoes and seasonings.

“We’ve had some people eat an entire meal and not realize it wasn’t real cheese or meat until afterward. I hope that we’re subverting ideas about what plant-based food can be,” says Dwyer.

Trixie’s Pizza offers a rotating menu based off seasonal availability, but the most popular pies have proven to be The Vita, named after the couple’s daughter and topped with fresh basil, house-made vegan fennel sausage, and pickled cherry peppers; and The Hot Girl, topped with plant-based pepperoni, fresh jalapenos, and plant-based hot honey.

Beyond the Dough

Stepping inside Trixie’s Pizza promises a cozy and casual ambiance, local regulars, and a community vibe. The restaurant is currently BYO, so customers are invited to show up with a bottle of wine to dine inside at candle-lit tables or outside in the yard. Although the shop just opened a few months back, Trixie’s is already planning to add a patio and bar to take the experience to the next level. Along with a new bar, the eatery hopes to add non-pizza items to a late-night menu that’s currently in the works. Think after-hours bites to pair with beer and wine once the sun sets.

“We love being peoples’ neighborhood pizzeria. Pizza can be an event. Whether it’s raining or it’s a random Friday night, you can just be like ‘hey, let’s grab a Trixie’s pizza.’ It’s an affordable and fun way to spend some time with friends and family,” says Dwyer. “We’ve been honestly overwhelmed by the warm welcome here in town from all different types of customers. They’ve helped us grow slowly at our own pace, and we hope to offer even more for them this year and next.”

Trixie’s Pizza is located at 144 Main Street in Beacon. Customers can place orders online in advance or walk in.

