Dine Near Train Stations This Hudson Valley Restaurant Week

Whether you’re riding the Hudson, Harlem, or Port Jervis Metro-North Railroad line this fall, consider stopping into one of these participating restaurants for Hudson Valley Restaurant Week. From tangy tacos and boozy margaritas to juicy steaks with riverfront views, these locales near train stations offer prix-fixe menus and lively ambiance all Restaurant Week long from October 27 through November 9.

Poughkeepsie

Just up the hill from the Poughkeepsie train station, 1915 Wine Cellar is located centrally on Cannon Street. The intimate little wine bar is passionate about vino in its restored historic space, with plenty of global cuisine to pair with glasses of red and white. For Restaurant Week, starters at 1915 include charcuterie boards, hummus, and bar munchies, while entrees feature pork chops, miso swordfish, pumpkin marsala, and loaded pilgrim gravy dip, and dessert ranges from maple chestnut pine cake to seasonal gelato.

Harriman

If you’re venturing on the west side of the Hudson River, this Orange County restaurant is definitely worth a try. Located not far from Metro-North’s Harriman station, An Artistic Taste is a modern American eatery with globally inspired dishes. Stop in for dinner to enjoy shared plates like crispy chicken buns, Brussels sprouts, black bean hummus, and ricotta gnocchi, mains like salmon with saffron rice, jerk chicken, coconut curry chickpeas, and pasta bucatini, and desserts including flourless chocolate cake and seasonal bread pudding.

Mamaroneck

Feeling like tacos this Restaurant Week? Dining near train stations doesn’t get any closer than this. Just steps from Metro-North’s Mamaroneck station, Donjito celebrates the traditions of Mexico, Spain, and South America with Nuevo Latino-influenced offerings. Begin your meal with tuna tartare, calamari, Asian ribs, sweet corn and chorizo rice balls, or house-made dumplings, then move onto grilled Alaskan wild salmon, Punta Cana pork chops, pollo Vera Cruz, roasted pernil, paella, or New York strip steak. Finish things off on a sweet note with tres leches, strawberry cheesecake, or churros.

Sleepy Hollow

Obviously, Sleepy Hollow is a popular destination this time of year – and for good reason. With all the Halloween festivities taking place in the Westchester County town, now is the perfect time to swing by on the train and dine in for Restaurant Week. The southern showcase of Purdy’s Farmer & The Fish in North Salem, Hudson Farmer & The Fish is situated on the Riverwalk in Sleepy Hollow serving seasonal specialties and favorite seafood classics. Appetizers here include the raw bar sampler, farmer salad, lamb meatballs, and soup of the day, while entrees feature fish and chips, crispy chicken sandwich, grass-fed double stacked burger, Thai fish tacos, mussels, and pizza, and dessert is the chef’s selection.

Cold Spring

Take the train up to Cold Spring for a Gilmore Girls fall day trip, but make sure to book a table at this restaurant for riverfront views and fine dining. For over 175 years, Hudson House River Inn has been serving the Putnam County community with seafood, steak, and more classic cuisine. This Hudson Valley Restaurant Week, enjoy caramelized apple and butternut squash soup, homemade burrata, chicken forestiere, pesto and crab encrusted salmon, steak and shrimp, short ribs, Belgian chocolate mousse cake, and pumpkin cheesecake.

Croton Falls

Just down the road from the Croton Falls station on Metro-North’s Harlem line, Primavera shines with a friendly atmosphere and fine dining experience. The northern Westchester gem serves its prix-fixe Restaurant Week menu for lunch and dinner, when diners can dig into starters like mussels, minestrone soup, calamari fritti, and verde salad, followed by mains like penne alla vodka, cheese ravioli, pollo Piedmontese, salmon, veal, and filet of sole, and desserts like cheesecake and tiramisu.

