This Thai Fresh Pea Soup Recipe Is a Hit for Spring Dinners

In early spring, farm markets will put out their first crops of the season, including peas and asparagus. In fact, there is an old Irish tradition of planting peas on St. Patrick’s Day. The sturdy peas take root in the cold ground and provide the spring kitchen with one of the sweetest green treats. In addition, green peas are just bursting with health benefits. They are high in fiber, low in calories, and have almost twice the protein of other vegetables, which explains the inclusion of pea protein in most vegan protein powder supplements.

Now that spring is finally here (good riddance winter!), there’s no better way to make use of its harvest than with this Thai fresh pea soup courtesy of the Culinary Institute of America. A recipe from the Hyde Park institute’s Vegetables cookbook, this soup is ideal for the season when the days are warm but the nights are still chilly. As an added bonus, the dish is suitable for both vegetarians and vegans as it’s made with vegetable broth, although chicken or beef stock can be used instead for an added collagen and protein boost.

This Thai fresh pea soup recipe uses fresh peas and green curry paste to put a subtle, Thai-inspired twist on an old spring classic. A delicious blend of green chilies, garlic, shallots, lemongrass, galangal, and occasionally shrimp paste (although you’ll want to check the ingredients first to keep it vegan), green curry paste packs a flavorful punch in this verdant dish. It can be prepared in just over half an hour, so you’ll have plenty of time to get outside and celebrate the warm weather as the days get longer. For a smoother texture, pour the soup through a strainer to remove the skins before serving.

Pin Print Thai Fresh Pea Soup Course: Soups Cuisine: Thai Difficulty: Medium Servings 8 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 25 minutes Total time 35 minutes This Thai-inspired pea soup recipe is perfect for spring. Ingredients 6 cups vegetable broth, plus more as needed

1 cup chopped onions

4 garlic cloves, finely minced

2 tsp green curry paste

8 cups shelled peas (thawed if using frozen)

Salt and pepper as needed

1 tsp lightly toasted mustard seeds

¼ cup chopped mint Directions Add about ½ cup of the broth to soup pot and bring to simmer over medium heat. Add onions, garlic, and curry paste. Sauté, stirring frequently, until onions are softened and translucent, about five minutes.

Add remaining broth to pot and bring to a boil. Add peas; cover and simmer over low heat for 10 minutes.

Remove pot from heat and let soup cool for at least 10 minutes before puréeing with handheld blender.

Strain soup through sieve; reserve liquid if using countertop blender or food processor. Add the solids to blender jar or food processor bowl; do not overfill. Add some of the liquid, replace cover (without the vent from lid or feed tube), and purée until smooth. Add more liquid if necessary to help purée the solids.

Transfer puréed soup to a clean pot. Continue until all solids are puréed.

Blend soup and adjust consistency by adding some of remaining reserved liquid.

Return soup to a simmer over low heat. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Serve soup in heated bowls, garnished with toasted mustard seeds and chopped mint. Notes After step six, the soup is ready to finish or it can be cooled and stored up to two days in the refrigerator or up to one month in the freezer.

