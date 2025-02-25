Where to Get Delicious Thai Food in the Hudson Valley

What can we say? We love Thai food. In terms of cuisine, Thai dishes have a light, fresh flavor that is both comforting and elegant, but can be kicked up a notch if you’re a fan of spice. Whether you slurp up a bowl of noodles, chow down on crispy tofu, or indulge in a rich duck curry, you can’t go wrong with tasty Thai dishes.

Here are some of the best spots where you can find everything from pad Thai to duck penang in the Hudson Valley.

Rhinebeck



With an extensive menu and a comfortable atmosphere, Aroi Thai is an ideal space for celebrations and group dinners. Get the red curry with shrimp or duck for your main meal. The kick from the dried red chili balances nicely with the coconut milk and basil. For dessert, try something new with the taro custard. The savory flavor of taro root is sure to settle your stomach and satisfy your appetite. If you’re looking for something a bit sweeter, soothe your spice-swollen tongue with a helping of chilly coconut ice cream.

New Rochelle

For those cozy nights in when you are craving Thai eats, Atit Thai is your go-to place for a delicious home dining experience. This New Rochelle restaurant offers delivery service right to your doorstep (within the delivery areas). Not only does it offer takeout and delivery options, but each month Atit Thai introduces scrumptious specials to satisfy your Thai cravings. When placing your order, don’t miss out on the exceptional salmon green curry or the delightful vegetable tofu noodle soup.

New Paltz



The fact that this New Paltz eatery offers delivery is convenient—and just a little dangerous where your wallet is concerned. If you like duck, try the duck noodle soup for lunch or the Panang vegetable curry with mixed vegetables. The dinner menu is replete with a variety of tasty dishes, but the shoo-shi duck and tilapia are the sure standouts for their delicate use of lemon leaves. This family-friendly spot has milder fried rice options that work well for little ones.

Nyack

After years of serving up scrumptious Thai cuisine across the United States, chef Nida Sarawong has settled in Nyack. Once you stop into Bangkok Station, you’ll understand why we’re so thrilled to have this Thai joint in our midst. Sarawong mixes authenticity and innovation from appetizers to desserts, making this a must-try for foodies in the Hudson Valley.

New Windsor

Citrus Restaurant blends Indian home-cooking with Thai cuisine. Offering a wide variety of starters in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, the restaurant lets diners make a meal out of appetizers. Consider the citrus sham savera, spinach and homemade cheese dumplings served with a tomato-honey sauce, for a vegetarian option. For a spicier order, try the bamee pad nam prik pow, or soft noodles tossed in a spicy Thai roasted chili paste with your choice of meat or vegetable.

Larchmont



Although durian, the fruit, may not be the most appetizing thing in the world, Durian, the restaurant, has deliciousness down pat. With a price point that is slightly higher than those of the other eateries on this list, consider this spot for a fancy dinner or an “appetizer party” with friends. With starters like shrimp satay, pork belly bao, and dumplings to get the party going, you can pass on the main course and go straight to dessert. The kao neow thurian is light and creamy, while the coconut sorbet, the restaurant’s signature treat, achieves the perfect balance between fresh and sweet.

Fishkill



Fishkill’s Thai restaurant has all of the staples, like pad Thai, pad see ew, and pad gra pow. Skip those, however, and try one of the more creative offerings on the menu. The “Garlic Lover” may not be an acceptable choice for date night, but the combination of sautéed garlic, oyster sauce, and vegetables will have you floating on your own personal cloud nine.

Hudson

Isaan Thai Star has quickly become one of Hudson’s signature delights. It offers a wide variety of classics from pad Thai to pad prik pao (a delicious chili sauce stir fry), but you can never go wrong with choosing from Isaan Thai Star’s daily specials. The restaurant also offers delivery within the city of Hudson and some parts of Lorenz Park.

Cornwall



When you’re craving comforting Thai food in a hurry, Kanda House has you covered. Place not one but two orders for the steamed pork dumplings (they’re so good, you’ll want a backup for later). For an entrée, you can’t go wrong with pad Thai. If you somehow manage to have room for dessert after all of that, treat yourself to the fried banana with vanilla ice cream or mango sticky rice. It’s heaven on a plate.

Pearl River



Kwan Thai is one of those places where you can order a bunch of appetizers and skip the main course completely. The fried wontons, packed with seasoned ground pork and served with a plum sauce, are addicting enough to merit a double order. Add to that a serving of chicken puffs or the tao hoo tod, a fried tofu dish garnished with a sweet chili sauce and peanuts, and you’ll be one happy camper.

Wappingers Falls

Lopburi Thai is an intimate and relaxed dining experience that features flavorful Thai meals. Guests can enjoy Thai salads, soups, curries galore, and the restaurant’s signature Lopburi noodle dish. What sets the restaurant apart is its gluten-free options. Many of the menu items can be prepared gluten-free — even the sauces! If you want to alter the spice level of the dishes, you can inform the server of your heat preference, which ranges from a one to five spice scale. Warning: five is for spice pros only!

Greenbush

Srisiam Thai restaurant is one of Rensselaer’s local gems. This homey eatery serves up traditional Thai cuisine. It has special menu offers, including the delicious Siam chicken topped with spicy sweet and sour sauce and basil, to fulfill any spicy and sweet lover’s appetite. If you’re not in the mood for the lunch and dinner specialties, skip right to dessert with the taro custard with sticky rice.

Beacon



For anyone who has never before experienced the wonders of Thai cuisine, Sukhothai is a great place to start. Order a classic dish like chicken pad Thai, or go for the vegetarian gra pow, complete with crispy tofu, Thai basil, and a medley of vegetables for a lunch or dinner that is sure to please. Don’t feel like leaving the house? Order delights for delivery through almost any food delivery app.

Orangeburg



This Rockland eatery is beloved throughout the county and beyond for its authentic eats and top-notch service. If heat isn’t an issue, try the pad khi mao (also known as drunken noodles). The thin rice noodles pair perfectly with the flavorful basil and spicy chili sauce. Finish things off with fried banana and ice cream or mango and sticky rice to end on a sweet note.

Carmel

A family-owned restaurant in the heart of Carmel, Thai Golden is big on community at its lakeside destination. From open mics to trivia to game nights, the colorful restaurant serves as a wonderful third place for many Putnam County locals. When it comes to the menu, homestyle Thai food is the star of the show with classics like curry, pad Thai, drunken noodles, and spring rolls, and must-try specialties like pad Thai wings, sesame cauliflower, and pineapple fried rice. Along with mango and sticky rice, the eatery serves up a killer selection of vegan desserts.

Poughkeepsie

Once a food truck in Fishkill, Thailicious settled into a brick-and-mortar location on the southside of Poughkeepsie. When you go, dig into the fan-favorite pad Thai or opt for whichever entrée you may desire. The noodles are dreamy, as are the oh-so light shrimp rolls and crispy dumplings.

Poughkeepsie



If you want the most bang for your buck, Thai Spice is the place for you. Skip the appetizers and go straight to the entrees. The portions are easily enough for two meals—if not more—so don’t be shy about asking for a to-go container when your stomach calls it quits. For a showstopper that will wow the table, order the pineapple fried rice, a flavorful blend of chicken, shrimp, eggs, vegetables, and rice served inside a pineapple.

Warwick



This classy eatery is one of Warwick’s best-kept secrets. One look at the menu and you’ll want to order…everything. Instead, start off light with steamed Thai dumplings, stuffed with chicken, pork, and water chestnuts, before venturing into dinner territory. The drunken noodles are a must for the main meal and can easily be made spicier if you dare. Savor the Thai coconut pudding for dessert as you wrap up an unforgettable meal.

Catskill

If you are looking for a taste of home with a Thai kick, Wasana’s Thai Restaurant serves traditional dishes since 1998. The family-owned business features an extensive menu for both vegetarians and meat enthusiasts, ensuring a pleasurable experience. The hot and cold teas are customizable, with different boba and jellies as available add-ons. The pad pong gahree at Wasana’s is a seafood aficionado’s delight, featuring beautifully seasoned scallops, shrimp, mussels, and squid, along with vegetables. The unique blend of family tradition with vibrant flavors throughout the menu makes this Thai restaurant one of a kind.

Kingston, Red Hook, Woodstock



Although this local family chain is not strictly Thai, it serves up delicious plates of pad Thai and other Thai-inspired dishes. Anyone with allergies or dietary restrictions will love Yum Yum, where customized eats are the name of the game. Gluten-free and vegan options are available upon request, as are tasty toppers like seitan, braised pork, pork belly, and salmon.

