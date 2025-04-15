Thai Baan Serves Authentic Flavor at Tenmile Distillery in Wassaic

The Hudson Valley is no stranger to Thai food or distilleries, but this operation in Wassaic does both brilliantly under one roof. Tenmile Distillery in Orange County crafts best-in-class spirits ranging from whiskey to gin to vodka while Thai Baan, the distillery’s new restaurant-in-residence for 2025, handles all things culinary. When you’re in the mood for curry or pad Thai with a from-scratch cocktail on the side, this authentic Thai eatery is the place to book a table.

Headed by Jason and Runie Jeffords, Thai Baan’s residency at the Orange County destination was first conceptualized when Jason was handling sales for Tenmile Distillery in Manhattan. Though he had 25 years of experience working within the restaurant industry, his’s position at the distillery was a first for him. During this time, Jason, along with his wife Runie, who hails from northeastern Thailand, organized a few weekend pop-ups at Tenmile Distillery. Ultimately, the positive feedback from the Wassaic community motivated distillery owner and general manager Joel LeVangia to invite Thai Baan for a full-time residency.

As for the restaurant itself, Thai Baan is the product of the Jeffords’ passion for food, which is deeply rooted in Runie’s travels. While Runie has a background in culinary arts that brought her from Thailand to the Middle East to Europe, Jason’s experience in the restaurant industry leans toward front-of-house roles with a focus on beverages and openings, so Thai Baan is a couple-driven restaurant that germinated naturally from lifelong passions and skills.

Runie’s two decades of cooking experience and her connection to and passion for authentic Thai cuisine bring Thai Baan to life at its core. “Thai Baan refers to home cooking, but it is really a metaphor for building community through food and how that is your home,” says Jason on the restaurant’s name and meaning.

The Menu

Digging into the menu, the new Wassaic restaurant creates food for all occasions, bringing the best of Thai cuisine to the region — with a fresh twist. With a menu divided into four sections — starters, rice and noodles, sauteed, and curry dishes — there is something for everyone to enjoy at Tenmile Distillery. Dishes like veggie spring rolls, green curry, and pad Thai stick to the basics, while sauteed cashew nut and massaman short rib curry offer something new to try. Along with authentic Thai eats, an extensive cocktail menu includes endless choices of from-scratch concoctions for vodka, gin, and whiskey lovers, with beer, wine, and cider to boot.

“We feel fortunate that Jason and Runie were game to uproot their lives and take over our kitchen. Thai Baan fills a sizable gap in Dutchess County offerings with authentic cuisine that isn’t a ‘paint-by-numbers’ operation,” says LeVangia.

The restaurant serves dinner four days a week, Thursday through Sunday, with brunch available on weekends. Thai Baan is located inside Tenmile Distillery at 78 Sinpatch Road in Wassaic.

