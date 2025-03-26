Tempered Chocolates in Hopewell Junction Is a Family Affair

Tempered Chocolates has quickly become a destination for Hopewell Junction locals and visitors alike since opening its doors in April 2023. Founded and run by dynamic aunt and niece duo Diana Ocasio and Andrea Lanzetta, the shop has established itself as an artisanal chocolate haven featuring handcrafted chocolate bark, chocolate bars, and signature creations like their popular peanut butter cups. Ocasio has lived in the Hudson Valley since 1987, while Lanzetta has lived in Hopewell Junction since 1983, with the exception of when she attended college.

Chocolate credentials: From classroom to kitchen

Professionally trained chocolatiers, Ocasio and Lanzetta attended the Canadian institution Ecole Chocolat and Chicago-based The Chocolate Academy. The pair’s commitment to quality shines through in their carefully selected and often imported ingredients, from premium Belgian chocolate to specially sourced Minnesota caramel. They use those ingredients to craft treats that have turned their October-to-May busy season into a regional attraction, particularly around Easter and Mother’s Day. The business is a family affair, with Lanzetta’s parents and children lending a hand in sweetening the Hudson Valley experience.

Ocasio makes all the chocolate, while Lanzetta’s mother, Cathy, manages the packaging. During the busiest times of the year, Lanzetta’s teenage children help out on a seasonal basis.

Sweet beginnings: A Hudson Valley chocolate legacy

While Lanzetta’s day job in pharmaceutical marketing is a less-than-natural segue into sweets, Ocasio has managed several food businesses around town, including Dunkin’ Donuts, bakeries, and pizzerias. Self-professed chocolate enthusiast Lanzetta says the duo have always wanted to do something like this and, in 2020, they decided to move forward with plans to open their own store.

“I took my first chocolate course right before COVID,” Lanzetta remembers. She also took a course on the business side of chocolate in 2022. After that, it took almost a year to pull everything together before they opened.

Best-selling bonbons

What sets Tempered Chocolates apart in the Hudson Valley? Lanzetta and Ocasio make most of their own chocolate on the premises, from bark to bars, plus “all of the traditional chocolates you would see in a chocolate shop,” Lanzetta says.

She notes that they sell a lot of peanut butter cups and peanut butter and marshmallow fluff creations modeled after classic fluffernutter cookies. “We do our own mints and our own key lime bites,” she says. Ocasio’s smores squares also fly off shelves. “We’re constantly trying new things. Customers will come in and recommend stuff, and we’ll try it,” Lanzetta says.

The duo also offer bridal shower favors in addition to specialty bride and groom pretzel rods and Oreos. Chocolate-covered gummy bears are Lanzetta’s favorite, while pecan caramels— like turtle candies — are Ocasio’s go-to.

In addition to delectable Belgian chocolate and Minnesota-procured Béquet caramel, Ocasio and Lanzetta work with a number of independent vendors around the country for fillings. “We’ve tried so many different things, and we try to pick what we feel is the best quality,” Lanzetta explains.

Tempered Chocolates sells candy as well, and Ocasio and Lanzetta purchase those from Sweden, aiming for a selection crafted with natural ingredients and without artificial dyes. “We have a collection of nut-free items throughout the store as well,” Lanzetta adds.

Looking ahead

Anyone looking to stock up for upcoming Easter gatherings will want to secure sweets early, as the store is especially busy from October through May. During that time, the duo prepare items for Easter, Mother’s Day, party season, communions, confirmations, and graduations.

While chocolate may be the focus at the Hopewell Junction shop, it’s far from the only sweet treat on offer. This summer, Lanzetta and Ocasio plan to expand their seasonal offerings to include Italian ices or gelato, in addition to building up their supply of novelty candies. “Gummies tend to do well in the summer as well, because, as we know, chocolate isn’t as popular at that time,” Lanzetta observes.

As Tempered Chocolates continues to attract Hudson Valley residents, Ocasio and Lanzetta remain committed to their artisanal approach and community connections. What began as a shared dream has blossomed into a cherished local business that combines European chocolate-making traditions with hometown warmth. Between their expanding seasonal offerings and dedication to quality ingredients, this family-operated chocolate haven has found its sweet spot in Hopewell Junction.

Tempered Chocolates

415 NY-376, Hopewell Junction

Website

