Taste Sullivan Catskills Food and Wine Is a Can’t-Miss Fall Festival

Few things top fall in the Hudson Valley – more specifically, fall in the Catskills. The region itself is an ode to autumn, with apple orchards, fall foliage, and spooky lore to show for it. As such, it only makes sense that September and October are the peak months for festivals of all sorts, especially the food kind. Sullivan County is getting in on the culinary happenings with Taste Sullivan Catskills Food and Wine, a reimagined version of the former Catskills Cuisine festival.

Kicking off on October 2 and running through October 5, the food festival takes place at locations across the county and features local celebrity chefs, including Scott Conant and Robbie Felice. Presented by the Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Foster Supply Hospitality, and Resorts World Catskills, Taste is the county’s premier culinary event of the year.

“Taste Sullivan Catskills Food and Wine is more than a culinary festival, it’s a celebration of the region’s rebirth as an epicurean destination, shaped by its rich agricultural heritage and innovative chefs and producers,” says Michael Martelon, president and CEO of the Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association. “We are thrilled to present the new multidimensional concept to our loyal community and visitors.”

The reimagined four-day event draws on the success of Catskill Cuisine while evolving to offer a more intimate and curated culinary experience. The main inspiration for the festival comes from surrounding Sullivan County and its rich rivers, farms, forests, and other landscapes that contribute to the ever-expanding culinary industry of the region. Overall, Taste seeks to inspire sustainable practices and an admiration for the environment through its tastings and demonstrations.

Over the course of the multi-day festival, chef collaborations, tasting events, exclusive dinners, and celebratory brunches will immerse guests in the flavors, talent, and terroir of the Sullivan Catskills.

Opening night of Taste kicks off at Cellaio at Resorts World Catskills, where chefs Scott Conant and Robbie Felice will provide wine pairings and behind-the-scenes insights at the steakhouse, followed by a collaboration dinner featuring chefs Eric Leveillee and Giorgio Rapicavoli at The DeBruce on Friday, a walk-around tasting event at Resorts World Catskills on Saturday, and a closing brunch at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on Sunday.

“The Sullivan Catskills have an incredible culinary spirit that’s rooted in authenticity, seasonality, and soul,” says chef and restaurateur Scott Conant. “I’m excited to return for Taste, to represent Cellaio – my steakhouse at Resorts World Catskills – and to collaborate with some of the most inspiring chefs and producers who are redefining what regional cuisine can be.”

Taste Sullivan Catskills Food and Wine runs from October 2-5 in Sullivan County. Tickets are available to the public now and can be purchased online.

