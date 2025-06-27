Taiga Blends Siberian Flavor With Wild Atmosphere in Hudson

Known for its quaint shops, art galleries, and boutique hotels, Hudson’s Warren Street is quite the day-trip attraction. While local diners could stop in at Le Perche for French fare or Swoon Kitchenbar for some boozy beverages, a new Russian restaurant takes the spotlight with Siberian-influenced dishes. Known as Taiga – a name that pays homage to the earthy spirit of coniferous, boreal forests – the farm-to-table hotspot characterizes itself as a “wild kitchen of the world.”

At its core, Taiga is about Hudson Valley-sourced ingredients and supporting regional farmers. Each dish at the Hudson restaurant is made from scratch with local meats and produce, while other unique ingredients like berries, spices, herbs, sauces, and honeys are imported directly from Russia to capture the essence of Siberian cuisine.

“Taiga is not just about eating – it’s about wild artistry, bold flavors, and unexpected combinations,” says co-owner and chef Vladislav Larvin.

Opened in late October of 2024, the eatery is led by co-owners Vladislav Larvin and Waldemar Sirko, who bring their Russian and Polish cultures respectively to the table. The results are grand feasts, heartfelt hospitality, and a distinct approach to making dining experiences truly special.

Larvin believes that every dish at Taiga is worth trying, as the menu changes every month to include standout meals that also complement one another. Among the restaurant’s most popular dishes are the signature dumplings, which are handcrafted and filled with creamy homemade cheese, tender salmon, and fresh dill, and the Russian pancakes, which come with smoked salmon and red caviar. To go with any meal, Larvin recommends the authentic Russian soda for something new and out-of-the-ordinary.

With menu sections dedicated to appetizers, mains, chef’s specials, and desserts, some standout options include wild beef tartare, herring with yang potatoes, savaged salmon, Russian borscht, and the Siberian burger. Don’t skip out on the dessert either – sea buckthorn and lavender panna cotta is a delicate dream, while cherry and blueberry dumplings with homemade ice cream offer a taste of home.

Stepping inside, Taiga exudes the vibe of a cozy 1960s Russian living room with the spirit of hunting and the forest. Dim red lighting, flickering candles, and vintage furniture provide ambiance in the dining room, while Larvin hopes to open the backyard with open fire pits and a grill this season.

“Taiga is not just about food; it’s about storytelling through flavors, creating a warm and welcoming space, and sharing a piece of our culture with the community. We hope to inspire curiosity, connection, and a deeper appreciation for unique, high-quality cuisine,” says Larvin.

Taiga is located at 119 Warren Street in Hudson.

