Make This Healthy Taco Salad With Creamy Cilantro Lime Dressing

Yes, you should be eating salad all year long, but we bet you agree that nothing tastes better than fresh, local, and seasonal leafy greens and veggies in the warmer months. To help you build a better bowl, we asked Nicki Sizemore for a few easy, innovative ideas. The Cold Spring-based chef, cookbook author, and food blogger behind From Scratch Fast focuses on healthy, flavor-packed recipes. Skip the trip to Chipotle and try this crunchy, nutritious taco salad bowl instead the next time you’re craving some Tex-Mex flair.

Just as the title of her blog suggests, this bowl is luckily made from scratch—and fast. With a total cook time of only 10 minutes, most of the work lies in the prep. Make sure to have a sharp knife on hand to chop up your array of vegetables, and swap out any crunchy bites for ones you prefer (think peppers, mushrooms, and cucumbers).

This salad has it all: warm spiced meat, cool romaine lettuce, a slew of crunchy toppings, and a creamy dressing. Start by making a batch of the dressing—you can make it up to one week in advance or 15 minutes before you serve your salad. If you’re planning on having company or just want a fun way to switch up family dinner, chop up all your fresh toppings to set out on the table for a build-your-own-bowl experience. Alternatively, craft tacos instead for a handheld option.

Pin Print Taco Salad With Creamy Cilantro Lime Dressing Course: Dinner, Lunch Cuisine: Mexican Difficulty: Easy Servings 4 servings Prep time 35 minutes Cooking time 10 minutes Total time 45 minutes This taco salad recipe is a healthy weeknight dinner with everything you need for a satisfying meal. Ingredients Taco Filling

1 Tbsp neutral vegetable oil, such as grapeseed or safflower

1 lb lean ground beef (preferably grass-fed) or ground turkey

Salt and black pepper

1 Tbsp chili powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

¼ cup water

Bowls

2 romaine hearts, chopped

Grape tomatoes, halved

Fresh or frozen sweet corn

Thinly sliced radishes

Shredded cheddar cheese

Sliced avocado

Crushed tortilla chips

Cilantro Lime Dressing

1 garlic clove, peeled

½ medium jalapeño pepper, halved and seeds removed

1 cup lightly packed cilantro leaves and tender stems

1 large scallion, chopped

1 cup Greek yogurt, preferably 2% fat content

1 Tbsp honey

2 Tbsp fresh lime juice

3 Tbsp water

½ cup neutral oil, such as grapeseed or safflower

Salt and black pepper Directions Make the Taco Filling

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ground beef, and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Cook, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until browned and cooked through, about 4–5 minutes. Spoon off any fat.

Add the chili powder, cumin, and coriander and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Stir in the water, and continue to cook, stirring often, about 30 seconds. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste.

Make the Bowls

Pile the romaine into large serving bowls, and top with the taco meat. Add the toppings of your choice, and drizzle with the dressing. Serve additional dressing at the table.

Make the Dressing

In a food processor with the blade running, drop the garlic clove and jalapeño through the feed tube, and process until finely chopped. Scrape the sides, and add the cilantro and scallions. Process until chopped.

Add the yogurt, honey, lime juice, water, and oil, and season with salt and pepper. Process until smooth, stopping and scraping the sides occasionally. Season with additional salt and pepper as needed.

Transfer to a bowl or jar and refrigerate at least 15 minutes to let the flavors meld. Notes The dressing can be refrigerated in a sealed container for up to a week.

While this taco salad capitalizes on its meaty topping, the recipe can be adjusted for vegetarians by using a meat substitute like crumbled tofu or two cans of drained and rinsed black beans. Whatever protein you choose to top your bowl with, just make sure to season it well with cumin, coriander, chili powder, and salt and pepper, of course.

