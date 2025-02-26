Sundaze Smash Burgers: Redefining Comfort Food in Poughkeepsie

Established in 2023, Sundaze Smash Burgers has been a growing hit since its opening. After originally operating as a ghost kitchen with orders delivered exclusively through DoorDash, these days Sundaze slings its coveted patties inside The Academy in Poughkeepsie.

During the restaurant’s early days, it operated out of the Poughkeepsie Underwear Factory, opening only on Sundays with a limited menu that quickly drew lines of eager customers and copious DoorDash orders. From there, the dining concept gained a large following due to its array of unique burgers and hand-cut fries.

As popularity grew, the team at Sundaze Smash Burgers took the opportunity to connect with even more guests by organizing pop-up shops around Hudson Valley. These events not only allowed them to showcase their culinary creations beyond their initial location but also played a crucial role in cementing Sundaze Smash Burgers’ reputation as an innovative and beloved burger destination in the local dining scene.

The Team Behind the Burgers

The driving forces and co-owners behind Sundaze Smash Burgers are director of operations Dāmel (Mel) Harrison and head chef Erika Harrison. Their journey together began in the kitchen of The Roundhouse in Beacon, where fate brought them together.

Dāmel, who has an extensive background in the culinary arts, honed his skills at establishments such as Hudson Taco, Hotel Kinsley, and Heritage Food + Drink. Erika, meanwhile, brings over 20 years of culinary experience from Ghana, as well as time spent working at eateries across New York.

Their partnership in business and life bloomed from shared shifts in the kitchen to shared visions for their restaurant. Both Dāmel and Erika actively engage in various roles within Sundaze Smash Burgers, from crafting menus to managing day-to-day operations, exemplifying their commitment to the success of their culinary venture.

“We have one goal, and one goal only, [and that] is to be the best burger shop in the Hudson Valley. We are a brand for the people; we are here for them because, without them, there is no us,” Dāmel emphasizes.

On the Menu at Sundaze Smash Burgers

Sundaze Smash Burgers offers a diverse menu that caters to a variety of tastes and dietary preferences. Guests can choose from gourmet burgers such as the classic OG burger, a fan favorite; the Bacon Papi, featuring coffee bacon jam, Swiss cheese, and Sundaze sauce; and the vegetarian-friendly Impossible burger. In addition to burgers, the menu includes a chicken sammy with fried chicken breast, guacamole, house aioli, bacon jam, and pepper jack cheese. Uniquely, the menu also offers a flavorful lamb burger.

“Smash burgers are meant to be simple. Yet, at the end of the day, everyone craves comforting, homey food. For those wanting a little more complexity in their dish, we have those options, too,” Dāmel adds.

Aside from burgers, Sundaze Smash Burgers offers a selection of sides and snacks including traditional, seasoned, cheese, and loaded fries, as well as hearty chili and crispy wings. Sweet treats are not forgotten, with a dessert menu featuring cookies, Nutella brownies, and classic carrot cake. The menu at Sundaze Smash Burgers is a testament to local sourcing and culinary innovation. Each burger is crafted with local ingredients, ensuring that every bite not only supports regional producers but is also as fresh as can be.

As far as sustainability goes, the Harrisons have designed their kitchen practices to minimize waste and maximize resource efficiency. For instance, any surplus ground beef is repurposed into dishes like chili, reflecting their commitment to reducing food waste. In addition, Sundaze Smash Burgers prioritizes the freshness of its menu by ensuring that nothing is frozen.

A Space for the Community

The ambiance at Sundaze Smash Burgers is crafted to feel like a cozy extension of your own living room. The setting encourages guests to relax and stay awhile, whether to enjoy a meal, engage in a friendly board game provided by the restaurant, or attend one of the many events. This warm and welcoming atmosphere not only makes it a favored spot for families and friends, but also helps to cultivate a strong sense of community in Hudson Valley.

Photo by Adrienne Jasmine Photography, courtesy of Sundaze Smash Burgers

Sundaze Smash Burgers hosts a range of events that enhance the dining experience. Comedy nights, chess tournaments, and board game evenings are just a few of the activities that provide entertainment for guests. These events are fundamental to the restaurant’s mission to create a vibrant community space where food and fun seamlessly blend.

The burger shop also extends its impact beyond the kitchen and previously partnered with the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce. This collaboration highlights the owners’ commitment to the community, specifically in supporting local youth.

“So, as we see a need or a void, we try to fill it,” Dāmel notes.

Among their innovative initiatives is the Emoji event, a pop-up shop at The Academy where guests can pay what they want for ramen-style meals. This approach not only makes quality dining accessible to everyone but also supports the local economy by ensuring that all community members can enjoy a warm, welcoming meal.

An Exciting Future for Sundaze Smash Burgers

Looking ahead, Sundaze Smash Burgers is gearing up for an exciting spring with the introduction of a new plant-based menu to cater to the growing demand for vegetarian and vegan options. The Harrisons also plan to host more events to further enhance their burger shop’s role as a vibrant gathering spot in Poughkeepsie.

Additionally, the Harrisons plan to expand their business beyond their current location. They aim to spread their culinary footprint to other parts of the Hudson Valley, with aspirations of developing Sundaze Smash Burgers into a franchise.

“I feel that we have something special and that we have something that can be scaled throughout the Hudson Valley,” Dāmel explains.

Sundaze Smash Burgers welcomes guests seven days a week, with opening hours Monday to Wednesday 12-10 p.m., Thursday 12 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday 12 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday 12-9 p.m. Whether you’re planning a midday meal or a late-night outing, Sundaze Smash Burgers creates the perfect atmosphere for all visitors. For more information, visit the shop’s website.

