A Foodie’s Summer Bucket List in the Hudson Valley

With summer comes some of our favorite food and drink: seafood, ice cream, and sangria, just to name a few. But as the weather turns cooler, many of these favorites disappear from menus around the Hudson Valley. Before the season’s end, be sure to cross these stellar beverages and bites off of your foodie bucket list!

Burgers

21 Burgers & Wings, Poughkeepsie and Wappingers Falls

Who can resist a big, juicy burger fresh off the grill with a heap of fries on the side? Our 2025 Best of Hudson Valley winner for best burger joint elevates this summer classic, serving up juicy burgers that keep diners coming back time and time again. You can’t go wrong with the classic burger here, but if you’re looking for a little extra, opt for one of the specialty patties topped with everything from smoked gouda mac and cheese bites to Jack Daniels-infused barbecue sauce.

Hot Dogs

Pete’s Hot Dogs, Newburgh

It’s impossible to talk about summer bucket list staples without mentioning this seasonal favorite. Whether you like your dogs plain and simple or loaded up with chili, relish, and mustard, Pete’s has been making some of the Valley’s best hot dogs for an impressive 90-plus years (and its recent Best of Hudson Valley 2025 win for best hot dogs confirms it).

Soft Serve

Holy Cow, Red Hook

On scorching summer days, the best way to beat the heat is with a creamy frozen treat that satisfies your sweet tooth. Holy Cow is a Hudson Valley icon, with classic flavors twisted high on waffle cones that make you feel like a kid again as you celebrate the best season of the year.

Hard Ice Cream

Zoe’s Ice Cream Barn, LaGrangeville

One of the things that makes ice cream such a timeless treat is how many unique and exciting flavors are available for the picking. If you’re looking for a variety of imaginative flavors, Zoey’s has you covered. Menu offerings change daily, from classic cookie dough to oatmeal crumble and orange pineapple.

Cold Brew

Ready Coffee, Hyde Park, LaGrange, Newburgh, Wappingers Falls

No matter how high temperatures get outside, everyone still needs their morning (and afternoon!) cup of joe. When cold brew hit the coffee scene, it became an instant classic, packing the punch of espresso without getting watered down by too much ice. Get your fix at Ready Coffee, our Best of Hudson Valley 2025 winner for best coffee. The brand has multiple locations throughout the Valley, so there’s always a shop nearby for a cold brew or signature iced drink.

Sangria

Freefall Sangria, Wallkill

Is it the kick of red wine (or white) or the fruity sweetness that hides it? Either way, sangria is the perfect hangout drink, making hours and inhibitions disappear. For a local twist, bring a bottle of Freefall Sangria to your next barbecue or cookout. Made by a pair of skydivers in the Hudson Valley, each glass feels invigorating.

Berries

Fishkill Farms, Hopewell Junction

Berries taste even better when you pick them yourself. For a fun activity that ends with a basket full of delicious souvenirs, head to Fishkill Farms for the summer U-pick season and pick as many blueberries and blackberries as you can carry.

Pie

Baked by Susan, Croton-on-Hudson

Berries are the summertime fruit in the Hudson Valley, and what better way to enjoy them than baked into a heavenly, homemade pie? Check out Baked by Susan for fresh pies and tarts made from scratch every morning that are sure to fill your stomach and warm your heart.

Margaritas

Hudson Taco, Newburgh

It’s five o’clock somewhere! Sipping on an ice-cold margarita instantly transports you to a beachy paradise, even if it’s just until you reach the bottom of the glass. Sample an array of artisanal margaritas at the Best of Hudson Valley 2025 winner for best margaritas, Hudson Taco, or grab some friends and make it a pitcher – just try not to fight over who gets the last sip.

Barbecue

Smoky Rock BBQ, Rhinebeck

As much as we love a backyard barbecue, sometimes it’s easier to skip the grill and get straight to the grub. Grab a hearty plate of Smoky Rock BBQ’s famous brisket, or try to conquer a rack of tender, fall-off-the-bone ribs as you check this foodie must-have and Best of Hudson Valley winner off your summer bucket list.

Brewery

Subversive Malting + Brewing, Catskill

In the Hudson Valley heat, nothing feels better than kicking back with a cold one at one of the region’s premier breweries. Subversive is known for its innovative brews that push the boundaries of beer, made with 100-percent local ingredients. Check out the calendar to see when you can listen to live music as you enjoy ales on a lovely outdoor patio.

Seafood

Blu Pointe, Newburgh

Taste the freshness of the ocean right here in the Hudson Valley with a mouthwatering plate of seafood from our Best of Hudson Valley 2025 winner for best seafood restaurant, Blu Pointe, alongside scenic river vistas. Try a scrumptious shrimp cocktail or decadent, buttery lobster tails – either way, you’ll be hooked.

Sweet Corn

Wallkill View Farm Market, New Paltz

There are endless ways to prepare this summer bucket list staple – be it roasted, creamed, or grilled right on the cob. After a long day of hiking or biking, stop by Wallkill View Farm Market for a bunch of fresh ears to take home for a tasty side dish.

Tacos

The Taco Project, Bronxville, New Rochelle, Pleasantville, Tarrytown, Yonkers

Whether you’re having a quick snack or making it the main dish, this street food favorite screams summertime. At multiple locations throughout Westchester County, The Taco Project is the Best of Westchester winner for best tacos and burritos — and for good reason. All tacos are two to an order and served on yellow corn tortillas, with flavors like pork belly, chorizo, fish, and barbecue pulled pork.

Funnel Cake

Walter’s Hot Dogs, Mamaroneck and White Plains

We love Walter’s. Not only for the hot dogs — which would give Pete’s a run for its money — but for creating tasty treats like funnel cake sticks. These thin strips of melt-in-your-mouth dough topped with powdered sugar are more manageable than the usual heap of decadence, and every bit as delicious. But honestly, if you’re looking to check this item off your summer bucket list, any fried dough will do — churros, zeppoles, or your confection of choice.

