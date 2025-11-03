8 Steakhouses for Upscale Dining This Hudson Valley Restaurant Week

Do you have a carnivorous appetite this Hudson Valley Restaurant Week? Whether you’re craving surf and turf or steak frites, the Hudson Valley’s steakhouses go above and beyond with candlelit ambiance and sides galore. Enjoy prix-fixe menus that are ideal for meat eaters at these regional eateries now through November 9.

White Plains

Dine fireside at Benjamin Steakhouse in White Plains this Restaurant Week for some serious steak. For $44.95 per person, diners can dig into starters like wedge salad, organic seasonal greens, or lobster bisque; entrees including New York sirloin, Scottish salmon, chicken parmesan, penne alla vodka, filet mignon, or bone-in ribeye; and desserts like cheesecake, chocolate cake, ice cream, or sorbet.

Larchmont

Larchmont’s Brasserie Le Steak puts a French twist on traditional steakhouse eats. The Westchester County restaurant has been serving homemade dishes for over two decades, along with its famous Provençale steak sauce. This Restaurant Week, dine here for salad, mushroom ravioli, steak frites, chicken Provençale, pan-seared brook trout, lemon tarts, and chocolate mousse. Make sure to come on Sunday to enjoy a free drink after dinner when you order from the prix-fixe menu.

Monticello

Make a weekend out of your trip to Cellaio in Monticello by staying at Resorts World Catskills. Located within the casino and hotel, Cellaio is an Italian-inspired steakhouse with a menu curated by celebrity chef Scott Conant. The exquisite Restaurant Week menu include appetizers ranging from Caesar salad to butternut squash soup, entrees including Sicilian spice salmon, New York strip, and chicken scarpariello, and desserts like a mini cannoli trio and croissant donuts. Cash in on the optional three-course wine pairing for an extra $30 per person.

Mahopac

Putnam County keeps things straightforward with Char Steakhouse and Bar in Mahopac. The classic steakhouse uses the freshest ingredients, certified black angus beef, and produce from local farms in its homemade dishes. Appetizers here include Asian calamari, shrimp cocktail, chicken dumplings, and gorgonzola salad, while mains feature braised boneless short ribs, linguine vongole, chicken Francese, bourbon glazed salmon, and the Char surf and turf. Order the New York cheesecake or chocolate mousse for dessert to finish off your meal.

Fishkill

For an elevated dining experience with a medley of delicious steak, seafood, and sushi options, look to Fishkill Prime this Hudson Valley Restaurant Week. Dine in for lunch to choose from the $39.95 prix-fixe menu or dinner for the $44.95 price point. Course one includes lobster bisque, Caesar salad, fried calamari, thick-cut steakhouse bacon, crunchy rice cake, or shrimp tempura roll; course two features spicy rigatoni alla vodka, four-cheese ravioli, gnocchi Genovese, chicken Milanese, Faroe Island salmon, or sirloin steak; and course three includes pumpkin cheesecake tiramisu or gelato.

Irvington

At this Westchester steakhouse, take in sweeping Hudson River views as you enjoy premium quality meats this Restaurant Week. Start your meal with bacon meatballs, octopus carpaccio, mussels, or fall salad, then dig into petit filet, skirt steak, flounder Livornese, pork chops, chicken and shrimp, or the prime burger. A chocolate lava cake or crème brulee are the perfect sweet finish.

West Nyack

Unlike any of the other steakhouses on this list, Picanha in West Nyack offers an authentic taste of Brazil. Sit back and take in the elegant atmosphere while waiters bring varieties of rotisserie-grilled meats and signature items to your table. Hit up the gourmet salad bar before you choose meats like top sirloin, roasted beef, garlic steak, chicken wrapped in bacon, garlic chicken, lamb leg, pork sausage, or pork loin. Hot sides like white rice, pinto beans, sweet potatoes, fried banana, mashed potatoes, and chicken soup pair perfectly with any main, and desserts like tres leches or chocolate mousse close things out.

Tarrytown

With locations throughout the country, Ruth’s Chris Steak House specializes in serving USDA prime steaks seared to perfection. In Tarrytown, locals can cash in on the Hudson Valley Restaurant Week prix-fixe menu to enjoy salads, filet and shrimp, barbecue shrimp, stuffed chicken breast, petite filet, creamed spinach, garlic mashed potatoes, and classic cheesecake.

