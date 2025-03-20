5 Places You Need to Try This Hudson Valley Restaurant Week

With the weather getting warmer and warmer each week, we all deserve a meal to celebrate the arrival of spring in the region. Hudson Valley Restaurant Week is March 31 through April 13, promising a prodigious offering of cuisines and atmospheres. (Find the full list of participating eateries here.) With options spanning all of the Hudson Valley and Westchester, here are five great options to get your foodie fix.

Monticello

Dinner

$44.95

Starters

Caesar Salad

Shrimp Cocktail

Stuffed Meatball Fritti

Polenta Cremosa

Mains

Sicilian Spiced Salmon

Broiled Petit Filet

Chicken Scarpariello

Desserts

Coconut Panna Cotta

Mascarpone Cheesecake

Located at Resorts World Catskills, Cellaio is an Italian-inspired steakhouse with a menu curated by celebrity chef Scott Conant. “Cellaio” is a play on the Italian term for a butcher’s pantry, as the restaurant serves the finest USDA 100-percent certified Black Angus beef. Along with aged steaks, antipasti, house-made pastas, and a bountiful raw bar selection are some other highlights of this Catskills eatery.

Tarrytown

Brunch, Dinner

$39.95, $44.95

Brunch Starters

Dry-Aged Beef Potstickers

Smashed Crispy Fingerling Potatoes

Fried Chicken Dumplings

Shaved Snow Pea Salad

Brunch Mains

Taiwanese Fried Chicken and Mochi Waffles

Hong Kong French Toast

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Fried Rice

Wild Mushroom Rice Noodle

Brunch Dessert

Seasonal Dragon Rangoon

Dinner Starters

Dry-Aged Beef Potstickers

Kung Pao Chicken Wings

Crispy Shrimp Bao

Shaved Snow Pea Salad

Dinner Mains

Black Pepper Beef

Char Siu Berkshire Pork Belly

Supreme Rice

Wild Mushroom Rice Noodle

Dinner Desserts

Seasonal Shaved Ice

Seasonal Dragon Rangoon

James Beard-nominated celebrity chef Dale Talde takes traditional Cantonese fare up a notch at Goosefeather. The restaurant, which is located in The King Mansion at the Tarrytown House Estate, pays tribute to the cuisine of Hong Kong with a focus on noodles, Cantonese barbecue, and dumplings. For Hudson Valley Restaurant Week, the Westchester eatery serves up both brunch and dinner with exciting seasonal dishes that feature unexpected ingredients.

Hudson

Lunch

$39.95

Starter

Roots & Fruits

Main

Cavatelli With Ramp Pesto

Dessert

Salted Dark Chocolate Brownie

A hyper-seasonal farm and distillery in Columbia County, Klocke Estate is a new addition to the Restaurant Week lineup this year. The Hudson-based locale is first and foremost an earth-to-glass brandy distillery, but the destination also offers seasonal a la carte bites in its dining room. Set atop a hill with an expansive view of the Catskill Mountains, the restaurant at Klocke Estate uses the Hudson Valley’s bounty to blend complementary flavors into a bold, three-course menu for Restaurant Week.

Goshen

Lunch, Dinner

$39.95, $44.95

Starters

Asparagus Bisque

Pasta Fagiole

Pork Belly

Burrata Wild Berry

Filet Mignon Croquettes

Panko Mozzarella Caprese

Spring Salad

Caesar Salad

Mains

Pappardella Fresca

Cabernet Braised Beef Short Ribs

Chicken Limoncello

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Flounder Piccata

Desserts

Tiramisu

Cannoli

Chocolate Temptation

A longtime fixture in the Village of Goshen, the Orange Inn operates in a building that dates back to the 1700s. With three private dining rooms, a patio, and a full bar, Limoncello has been serving Northern Italian-inspired food with an international twist for close to 10 years. All throughout Hudson Valley Restaurant Week, the Orange County hotspot will be offering its prix-fixe menu for lunch or dinner.

Millerton

Dinner

$44.95

Starters

Chicken Liver Mousse

Spring Green Salad

Mains

Chicken Schnitzel

Potato Gnocchi

Desserts

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

Pea Shoot Ice Cream

A Main Street staple in Millerton, Willa features classic fare with a Hudson Valley twist. All of the ingredients at this restaurant and bar are responsibly sourced from small producers in the Northeast. For Willa, the mission is to learn about the surrounding agriculture while building relationships with farmers in Dutchess County and beyond. As a result, all the dishes at this locale showcase bold flavors in unexpected ways — and the pea shoot ice cream is a must-try.

