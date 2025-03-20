5 Places You Need to Try This Hudson Valley Restaurant Week

With the weather getting warmer and warmer each week, we all deserve a meal to celebrate the arrival of spring in the region. Hudson Valley Restaurant Week is March 31 through April 13, promising a prodigious offering of cuisines and atmospheres. (Find the full list of participating eateries here.) With options spanning all of the Hudson Valley and Westchester, here are five great options to get your foodie fix.
Cellaio
Monticello
Dinner
$44.95
View this post on Instagram
Starters
Caesar Salad
Shrimp Cocktail
Stuffed Meatball Fritti
Polenta Cremosa
Mains
Sicilian Spiced Salmon
Broiled Petit Filet
Chicken Scarpariello
Desserts
Coconut Panna Cotta
Mascarpone Cheesecake
Located at Resorts World Catskills, Cellaio is an Italian-inspired steakhouse with a menu curated by celebrity chef Scott Conant. “Cellaio” is a play on the Italian term for a butcher’s pantry, as the restaurant serves the finest USDA 100-percent certified Black Angus beef. Along with aged steaks, antipasti, house-made pastas, and a bountiful raw bar selection are some other highlights of this Catskills eatery.
Goosefeather
Tarrytown
Brunch, Dinner
$39.95, $44.95
View this post on Instagram
Brunch Starters
Dry-Aged Beef Potstickers
Smashed Crispy Fingerling Potatoes
Fried Chicken Dumplings
Shaved Snow Pea Salad
Brunch Mains
Taiwanese Fried Chicken and Mochi Waffles
Hong Kong French Toast
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Fried Rice
Wild Mushroom Rice Noodle
Brunch Dessert
Seasonal Dragon Rangoon
Dinner Starters
Dry-Aged Beef Potstickers
Kung Pao Chicken Wings
Crispy Shrimp Bao
Shaved Snow Pea Salad
Dinner Mains
Black Pepper Beef
Char Siu Berkshire Pork Belly
Supreme Rice
Wild Mushroom Rice Noodle
Dinner Desserts
Seasonal Shaved Ice
Seasonal Dragon Rangoon
James Beard-nominated celebrity chef Dale Talde takes traditional Cantonese fare up a notch at Goosefeather. The restaurant, which is located in The King Mansion at the Tarrytown House Estate, pays tribute to the cuisine of Hong Kong with a focus on noodles, Cantonese barbecue, and dumplings. For Hudson Valley Restaurant Week, the Westchester eatery serves up both brunch and dinner with exciting seasonal dishes that feature unexpected ingredients.
Klocke Estate
Hudson
Lunch
$39.95
View this post on Instagram
Starter
Roots & Fruits
Main
Cavatelli With Ramp Pesto
Dessert
Salted Dark Chocolate Brownie
A hyper-seasonal farm and distillery in Columbia County, Klocke Estate is a new addition to the Restaurant Week lineup this year. The Hudson-based locale is first and foremost an earth-to-glass brandy distillery, but the destination also offers seasonal a la carte bites in its dining room. Set atop a hill with an expansive view of the Catskill Mountains, the restaurant at Klocke Estate uses the Hudson Valley’s bounty to blend complementary flavors into a bold, three-course menu for Restaurant Week.
Limoncello at the Orange Inn
Goshen
Lunch, Dinner
$39.95, $44.95
View this post on Instagram
Starters
Asparagus Bisque
Pasta Fagiole
Pork Belly
Burrata Wild Berry
Filet Mignon Croquettes
Panko Mozzarella Caprese
Spring Salad
Caesar Salad
Mains
Pappardella Fresca
Cabernet Braised Beef Short Ribs
Chicken Limoncello
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Flounder Piccata
Desserts
Tiramisu
Cannoli
Chocolate Temptation
A longtime fixture in the Village of Goshen, the Orange Inn operates in a building that dates back to the 1700s. With three private dining rooms, a patio, and a full bar, Limoncello has been serving Northern Italian-inspired food with an international twist for close to 10 years. All throughout Hudson Valley Restaurant Week, the Orange County hotspot will be offering its prix-fixe menu for lunch or dinner.
Willa
Millerton
Dinner
$44.95
View this post on Instagram
Starters
Chicken Liver Mousse
Spring Green Salad
Mains
Chicken Schnitzel
Potato Gnocchi
Desserts
Lemon Olive Oil Cake
Pea Shoot Ice Cream
A Main Street staple in Millerton, Willa features classic fare with a Hudson Valley twist. All of the ingredients at this restaurant and bar are responsibly sourced from small producers in the Northeast. For Willa, the mission is to learn about the surrounding agriculture while building relationships with farmers in Dutchess County and beyond. As a result, all the dishes at this locale showcase bold flavors in unexpected ways — and the pea shoot ice cream is a must-try.
Related: Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Announced Its Spring Dates