Sloop Brewing Co. and Marist University Just Dropped the Coolest Brew

One of the Hudson Valley’s most beloved brewing companies, Sloop Brewing Co. is perhaps best known for its Juice Bomb NEIPA – the brand’s flagship IPA. With a packed portfolio of year-round, seasonal, and specialty releases, Sloop Brewing just added the new Red Fox IPA to its lineup. A bold, powerful, and hazy beer, the IPA is brewed in collaboration with Marist University. News of the new brew comes shortly after Marist announced its transition from a college to a university earlier this year.

While Sloop Brewing has collaborated with other breweries and local businesses in the past, this is the brand’s first partnership with an educational institution – but the collaboration was a no-brainer. If you didn’t know, Sloop Brewing was actually born out of a Poughkeepsie garage before expanding to a production facility in Elizaville and then again to its current East Fishkill location within the former IBM building. So, like Marist University, Sloop Brewing also shares a deep love for the Poughkeepsie community in which it originated.

As Marist embarks on a new chapter of educational excellence, Sloop Brewing is excited to be a part of that journey. Not only is the collaboration a celebration of the newly announced Marist University, but also a celebration of the school’s alumni who have created such a strong community in the Hudson Valley and beyond while carrying the proud name of Marist in all their successes. “We’re excited about the opportunities this collaboration has created to connect with the local community, the amazing network of Marist alumni, and all those connected with Poughkeepsie and Marist University,” declare Adam Watson and Justin Taylor, founders of Sloop Brewing Co.

Watson and Taylor both worked closely with the team at Marist University to design everything from the IPA’s name to the label to the flavor profile of the brew itself. After bouncing around a lot of ideas, the two brands settled on Red Fox IPA, citing the name as a clear front-runner for its homage to the university’s mascot. Not only does the name capture the spirit of Marist, but it sets the beer up to be something with which every Marist student and alumnus can proudly identify.

As far as the profile of the Red Fox IPA goes, fans can expect the beer to embody the spirit of its namesake – bold, playful, and clever. The brew is a hazy, golden northeastern IPA dry-hopped with Citra and Mosaic hops that were hand-selected by the brewmaster at Sloop. Smooth and powerful, the IPA delivers bright aromas of ripe berries and big notes of citrus tropical fruit.

Right now, the Red Fox IPA is available in limited quantities almost exclusively in the Dutchess County area. Consumers can pick up a four-pack or enjoy the IPA on draft at Poughkeepsie’s McCann Arena, Sloop Brewing’s tasting room, and at select shops in the county. For those looking to try the beer outside of Dutchess County, Sloop Brewing recently made the Red Fox IPA available to purchase online for shipment throughout New York State. Thanks to an overwhelmingly positive response from out-of-state Marist alumni, the beer might pop up in other states in the future.

While nothing is currently announced in the realm of special events to celebrate the collaboration, Sloop Brewing advised us to stay tuned for exciting news to come as the Red Fox IPA hits retail. You can follow along with Sloop Brewing Co. and Marist University on social media to be the first to know of upcoming events.

