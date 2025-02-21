Subscribe
This Sangria Margarita Recipe Is Perfect for National Margarita Day

La Puerta Azul in Millbrook shows us how to combine two classic cocktail recipes for the perfect National Margarita Day sip in the Hudson Valley.

February 21, 2025   |By
sangria margarita
Photo by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash

Perhaps sangria and margaritas are two cocktails that are better suited for warmer weather, but National Margarita Day seems as good a time as any to sip a perfect combination of the two. After all, the holiday comes toward the end of February for a reason: to enjoy summer vibes when we need them most. The best part is that the February 22 holiday just so happens to fall on a Saturday this year, meaning you can make the most out of the day with a themed party or late-night gathering. So, cheers to making it through a brutal winter week in the Hudson Valley with this festive concoction that marries two beloved beverages to create a sangria margarita.

 
 
 
 
 
When it comes to sangria, what’s not to love? There’s wine, of course, and there’s also often a slew of fresh fruits and berries that make the libation even more delightful. Lucky for us, our friends at La Puerta Azul in Millbrook put their own spin on this spruced-up sip by combining it with another favorite: the margarita. Made with burgundy red wine, a splash of both apricot and regular brandy, peach schnapps, and amaretto, this is one drink that will wow guests at your National Margarita Day get-together. To finish it off, don’t forget to toss in your favorite fruits (La Puerta Azul recommends oranges, limes, cherries, and lemons).

Here, we share recipes both for a pitcher of sangria and a personal sangria margarita serving. Pro tip: ready your pitcher and stock your bar with all the margarita fixings before inviting guests over so everyone can prepare their own drink to their liking, and consider swapping out salt for sugar on the rim to complement the sangria. Not only is this drink recipe perfectly refreshing, but it’s also a breeze to prepare. Salud!

Sangria Margarita
Print

Sangria Margarita

Course: DrinksCuisine: MexicanDifficulty: Easy
Servings

1

pitcher
Prep time

10

minutes
Total time

10

minutes

Not only is this sangria margarita recipe from La Puerta Azul in Millbrook perfectly refreshing, but it’s also a breeze to prepare.

Ingredients

  • For a pitcher of regular sangria

  • 1 bottle burgundy red wine

  • 1 oz apricot brandy

  • 1 oz regular brandy

  • 1 oz peach schnapps

  • 1 oz amaretto

  • Orange

  • Lime

  • Cherries

  • Lemons

  • For a personal sangria margarita

  • 1.5 oz tequila

  • 1 oz Cointreau

  • 1 oz fresh lime juice

  • 1 oz red sangria

Directions

  • For a pitcher of regular sangria
  • Combine liquor and fruits to personal taste for your pitcher of sangria.
  • For a personal sangria margarita
  • Combine sangria with other ingredients. Serve the sangria margarita over ice or blend with crushed ice.

