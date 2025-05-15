These Retro Kingston Eateries Tap Into Nostalgic Flavor

What is it that keeps us coming back to the golden years of the 1950s and 1960s? From drive-in movies to classic car shows, we can’t help but lean into the culture of a simpler time in the Hudson Valley. Ulster County certainly got the memo, with plenty of retro Kingston eateries to show for it. Whether you’re in the mood for a burger surrounded by neon signs or a rock and roll ice cream cone, the city has a fair share of neo-nostalgic vibes to offer.

36 St James Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camp Kingston (@campkingston)

- Advertisement -

Remember summer camp growing up? Camp Kingston brings all the feels back with its camp-inspired atmosphere. The café space includes a mess hall, mercantile, art studio, bar, co-working space, and canteen to provide you with a full day’s worth of activities. Sip on espresso-based beverages in the morning, grab a to-go meal before a hike, play arcade games or catch a movie screening, and then enjoy a specialty cocktail during the venue’s Camp After Dark events.

5 Powells Lane

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOONBURGER (@moon.burger)

Now a household name in the Hudson Valley (and beyond), Moonburger started it all in the heart of Kingston. Opened in October 2021, this burger joint is fully drive-through, so you can get your comfort food fix on the way to a drive-in movie. It’s a classic burger stop made for everyone — with vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options — and you’ll definitely want to order the full moon combo to take home a cheeseburger, fries, and soda.

8 Fair Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pinkerton’s (@pinkertonsbakery)

Pinkerton’s is new to the Ulster County area, but the flavors featured at this retro Kingston hotspot are all too familiar. Helmed by James Beard Award-winning chef Angela Pinkerton, the café focuses on nostalgic desserts, pastries, sweet and savory pies, and breakfast and lunch options. The passionfruit meringue is a true fan favorite, but the coconut cream pie is a close second.

22 Jansen Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meet On Perry (@meetonperry)

A seasonal ice cream stand located within a vintage-style Airstream parked on the grounds of the Kingston Standard Brewing Co., The Rolling Cones leans heavily into rock and roll nostalgia. The retro Kingston ice cream trailer serves groovy soft serve sundaes, cones, and cups, all made with local dairy and premium toppings. Try fun flavors like Mint Condition or Lady Marmalade, or rent the stand for a private gig.

- Advertisement -

523 Delaware Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sorry Charlie Bar (@sorrycharliekingston)

A self-proclaimed neighborhood wonderland, Sorry, Charlie does mixed drinks, cold beer, and bar pies out of its retro Kingston corner bar. Find all your favorite cocktails like negronis, daiquiris, martinis, and gimlets, and then some fun specials like Pablo Passes Out, made with tequila, lime, and agave, or Charlie’s Sour, made with bourbon, lemon, Angostura, and “love.” To go with your beverage, munch on a classic Sicilian pie with your choice of toppings.

Related: Celebrate Your Hudson Valley Graduate at These Outdoor Dining Spots