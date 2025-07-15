7 Rooftop Bars and Restaurants in the Hudson Valley

There’s no better way to wind down than relaxing with a cocktail and stunning vistas of the Hudson Valley. Grab a group of friends or head out for a solo adventure to one of these chic rooftop bars in the region.

James Newbury Hotel, Coxsackie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Day Line Rooftop Restaurant & Bar (@daylineny)

- Advertisement -

Situated atop the James Newbury Hudson Valley Hotel, the Day Line Rooftop Restaurant and Bar is one of the most sought-after rooftops in the region. The Greene County destination offers an elegant and indulgent dining experience, with oysters, caviar service, burrata, duck breast, and American wagyu on the menu. Grab a table for panoramic riverside views or drinks under the stars.

White Plains

Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains is known for its top-notch restaurants and bars, and Freebird is no exception. As the sun slips beneath the horizon, sip a cocktail on the charming rooftop patio, which is enveloped in greenery and twinkling lights. Graze on small bites like oysters and crab cakes or smoked chicken wings and street corn as you toast to another perfect summer night in the Valley.

Kingston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Front Street Tavern (@frontsttavern)

This historic building turned trendy tavern sports a rooftop bar with soaring views of Kingston’s Stockade District. The upscale atmosphere is ideal for a night on the town with friends or a romantic evening with that special someone. With a modernized pub-style menu including favorites like bang bang shrimp, truffle fries, and crispy calamari, Front Street’s bites are as enticing as its beverages.

Pearl River

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pearl River Saloon (@thepearlriversaloon)

This local watering hole truly is the pearl of Pearl River. Every night, live music fills the venue, from the rustic main dining room to the spacious rooftop beer garden and bar. The saloon stays open until 4 a.m. on weekends, so the party can last until the wee hours. Enjoy round after round of beers under a blanket of stars while you keep cozy next to the roaring outdoor fireplace.

Irvington

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lohud Food (@lohud_food)

- Advertisement -

Situated right on the waterfront in Irvington, this delightful French-American bistro offers breathtaking views of the Hudson River, setting the perfect ambiance to indulge in an evening of dining and drinks. Whether you sit inside in the elegant dining room or lounge outdoors on the rooftop patio, there’s not a seat in the house without a stunning view. Kick back and watch the sunset while sipping on a spicy cucumber margarita or a glass of prosecco, or stop in on a Sunday for a delectable brunch in the open air.

Poughkeepsie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valley Table (@valleytable)

Beer lovers in the Hudson Valley know Zeus is where it’s at for brews and views. The hybrid brewery and rooftop bar is the heart of Poughkeepsie’s Main Street, attracting locals and out-of-towners alike. Zeus offers a dozen beers on tap brewed right here in the Valley, alongside classic bar bites like Korean barbecue brussels sprouts, smoked mozzarella sticks, and crispy calamari. The pizza is the real showstopper here, so order a pie and a few pints to split with friends for a heavenly summer afternoon.

Thayer Hotel, West Point

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zulu Time Rooftop Bar & Lounge (@zulutimerooftop)

Lounge outside in style at Zulu Time’s exquisite rooftop bar located atop the luxurious Thayer Hotel in West Point. Sip on beers, wines, and craft cocktails as you take in panoramic views of the United States Military Academy and the Hudson River. Thursday nights are ‘Tini Thursdays, with a different $8 featured martini each week, while Fridays are all about the DJ party on the rooftop.

Related: These Outdoor Happy Hours Are Hot in the Hudson Valley