The Purple Spoon Crafts the Prettiest Custom Sweets in Orange County

With spring and summer come plenty of events worthy of baked treats, from Mother’s Day to weddings – and that’s where The Purple Spoon comes into play. A bakery unlike most in the Hudson Valley, the Salisbury Mills operation crafts custom bakes for all occasions. However, these aren’t your typical cupcakes, cakes, and cookies, but rather treats that are more akin to edible art than anything you’ll likely find behind a pastry counter.

From Blog to Bakery

Though the Orange County bakery has seen many different phases of life since its inception in 2010, having transformed from a blog to baking classes to a café, The Purple Spoon ultimately rebranded in 2018 and launched as the custom-order online bakery that it is today. For owner Linda Tuthill, a custom boutique dessert studio was the clear next step in her brand’s evolution. “It allows for the creative freedom to focus on what I truly love, which is the baking, and removes the pressures that come with having a storefront,” says Tuthill.

As a lifelong sweets lover, Tuthill’s passion for baking began at a young age. “Like many, I started baking with my mom back when I needed to stand on a stool to reach the counter,” she recounts. Having grown up on her grandparents’ farm, she recalls how there was always an abundance of fruits and vegetables to use in recipes. Today, she continues to apply this philosophy to her baking, using natural, locally sourced ingredients and traditional techniques in every bake.

Along with her background as a self-taught baker, Tuthill has two decades of experience in the luxury wedding industry that flawlessly complements her craft. While The Purple Spoon does not specialize in desserts for weddings exclusively, the bakery’s modern feminine designs are the perfect fit for bridal and baby showers, with the occasional mix of birthday celebrations, holidays, and other memorable occasions.

Custom Creations

At The Purple Spoon, buttercream flower cakes and decorated sugar cookies with an elegant aesthetic are king. “Right now, our most popular cake combination is our vanilla cake with homemade raspberry jam filling and passionfruit buttercream,” says Tuthill. While tropical and fruity cakes and signature vanilla-almond sugar cookies are certainly standout options, the Salisbury Mills operation also offers a limited selection of other desserts, namely the marbled dark chocolate cheesecake brownies, honey pecan bars, and classic lemon bars.

For Tuthill, crafting unique and memorable desserts for the important milestones in people’s lives is the best part of the job. “I believe food connects people and weaves its way into our memories. I get to be a small part of that, bringing joy to people through desserts,” she says. “I’m forever grateful I can do what I love and share that love with so many other people.”

