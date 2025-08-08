Find Pup Cups at These Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shops

There’s something special about Sunday night outings to the local ice cream stand with the whole family – yes, even the dog. Luckily, the Hudson Valley is a dog-friendly region, with plenty of destinations where man’s best friend is invited to tag along. At these ice cream shops, find pup cups and Milk-Bone-topped soft serves for Fido to enjoy all summer long.

Warwick

In Orange County, Bellvale Farms has spent over 200 years as a functioning dairy farm and 20 years as a creamery and ice cream destination. From ice cream cakes and pies to cookie sandwiches to pints to take home, Bellvale makes all its own supply. Stop by the window to grab a cone for yourself and a vanilla pup cup for your pal, then snap an Insta-worthy photo with the mountain backdrop.

Stone Ridge

Cherries is a reimagined roadside dining destination in Ulster County that serves up hot meals in addition to cool scoops. The handmade ice cream ranges in flavor from apricot orange blossom to salted caramel pretzel, with vegan options and specialty sundaes to boot. For your furry friend, order the Otis’ Pup Cup for vanilla soft serve topped with peanut butter sauce and an organic, grain-free peanut butter dog biscuit.

Lake Katrine

For over 50 years, The Jolly Cow has been serving customers in Lake Katrine in the summer months. From fun soft serve flavors like pina colada and black cherry to massive sundaes and banana splits, The Jolly Cow has all the classics. Fido gets in on the action with Jolly Pup Cups – vanilla soft serve with two Milk-Bones on top.

Dover Plains

One of the most dog-friendly eateries on the list, Kelly’s Creamery dishes up delicious combinations for humans and canines alike. Before a game of mini golf at the Dover Plains destination, order a cone of banana Oreo cookie or Trash Can ice cream and a pup cup packed with vanilla soft serve and homemade peanut butter treats for your dog.

Elizaville

A Columbia County summertime staple, Rooster’s Roadside does barbecue just as well as ice cream. Come for the pulled pork and mac and cheese, and stick around for hard ice cream flavors, milkshakes, and sundaes. Rooster’s is big on dogs, so bring them along to enjoy a vanilla soft serve pup cup topped with farm-fresh liver treats.

Salisbury Mills

Established in 1956, Weir’s Ice Cream is just as nostalgic as the Hudson Valley’s drive-ins during the warmer months. Try the homemade hard ice cream for yourself, then order something special for man’s best friend. On Wednesdays, dogs eat free at Weir’s, so make sure to bring your pet to the window for a free pup cup.

