Where to Get Your Pumpkin Spice Fix in the Hudson Valley

Few things signal fall quite like the aromatic mixture of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, allspice, and ginger. Sure, there are leaf-peeping drives and corn maze meanders to celebrate the season. But when it comes down to it, pumpkin spice is the true herald of autumn’s much-anticipated arrival.

While some may say that nothing compares to a certain big-name latte, the Hudson Valley holds its own on the pumpkin spice front. Here are a few local products to satiate your #PumpkinSpice cravings.

Boba Tea, Tea Talk

Poughkeepsie

Bubble tea is a year-round treat, but Tea Talk brings delicious options for fall flavors. The Poughkeepsie spot emulates the delicious qualities of pumpkin pie in a house special. For the base, Tea Talk uses green chai tea to bring subtle spice. From there, a combination of taro milk, Thai milk, and a dash of nutmeg creates a real winner. Drink this hot for maximum coziness or add classic tapioca boba pearls to the iced version.

Rhinebeck

This sweet shop is famous for its celebrity owners, including Paul Rudd, and its samplers, so naturally we had to include the Autumn Candycopia Sampler. Pumpkin spice malted milk balls, red apple caramels, sweet and salty kettle corn, New England maple candy, chocolate coconut toffee macadamias, and chocolate-covered candy corn are among the expertly paired sweets that combine to be a perfect distillation of fall in candy form.

Coffee, Donuts, and Ice Cream, Stewart’s Shops

Locations throughout the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley’s favorite convenience store doesn’t disappoint when it comes to fall flavors. The family-owned chain delights with pumpkin spice coffee, pumpkin spice cold brew, glazed pumpkin donuts, and the seasonal pumpkin pie ice cream — a classic pumpkin flavor with graham cracker pie crust pieces. While you’re there, try out the “Philly’s Apple Pie” ice cream, apple cider donuts, apple fritters, and iced apple muffins, too.

Marlboro

Known for its over-the-top cookies, Halfsies hits a home run with its seasonal pumpkin flavors. Your best bet for scoring a cookie pack is to follow the brand on Instagram, where it announces its limited-edition cookie drops. As for the flavors, keep an eye out for the company’s fall flavors, such as pumpkin snickerdoodle, autumn birthday cake, and “Fall So Hard.”

Fishkill

When it comes to cupcakes, The Cakery has the perfect formula for pretty much every flavor you could crave. This fall, the Fishkill sweet shop brings it with pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin chocolate chip, white chocolate pumpkin, Nutella cream cheese pumpkin, and regular pumpkin cupcakes. Not enough pumpkin for you? The Cakery also does pumpkin in cake pop and regular cake form.

Poughkeepsie

Sure, apple cider donuts get all the hype in the fall season, but why not throw some pumpkin in the mix? Located within Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie, The Doughnut Dolly crafts homemade donuts daily with rotating weekly and seasonal flavors. While the location offers classic cider donuts year-round, keep an eye out on socials to see when the shop’s pumpkin pie donut comes back on the menu.

Maple Syrup, Finding Home Farms

Middletown

You may have seen Finding Home Farms’ maple syrup on store shelves around the Hudson Valley, but did you know the Orange County farm does a pumpkin spice version, too? This syrup is the perfect blend of cinnamon and maple flavors, which means it’s pretty much everything you could ask for to make fall breakfasts better. Pro tip: Take your a.m. spread to the next level by pairing this syrup with a tall stack of pumpkin pancakes or waffles.

Pumpkin Spice Latte, Hudson Roastery

Hudson

What is fall without a classic pumpkin coffee? In Columbia County, Hudson Roastery is not only your go-to destination for artisanal coffee grounds, but also for a hot cup to sit down and enjoy. Grab a seat in the cafe to sip a pumpkin spice latte in a wide mouth mug, and don’t forget to order a pumpkin danish to go along with it.

Pumpkin Spice Latte, Ready Coffee Co.

Hyde Park, LaGrange, Newburgh, Wappingers Falls

In addition to its stellar lineup of craft coffees and smoothies, Ready Coffee brings all the fall feels with its seasonal drink menu. While the pumpkin spice latte is a must for PSL lovers, the brown sugar cinnamon white chocolate latte and toasted marshmallow mocha are worthy sips when you’ve finally imbibed all the pumpkin you can handle.

Smoothie Bowls, Blend Smoothie and Salad Bar

Elmsford, Middletown, Mohegan Lake, Monroe, Newburgh, New Windsor

If pumpkin spice is a treat too sweet for you, try the flavor in a smoothie bowl for a refreshing switch. Once September rolls around, Blend Smoothie and Salad Bar offers a jam-packed seasonal menu at its six Hudson Valley locations. From the apple pie smoothie to the apple harvest salad, the pumpkin bowl is a must in the autumn.

Millerton

Not a coffee drinker? Never fear! Harney & Sons is here to save the day with its signature pumpkin spice tea. The herbal red bush tea is heavy on the spice, so be prepared for flavorful sips of cinnamon and clove. The tea experts also offer a cranberry autumn, hot cinnamon spice, and Halloween Party tea. All teas pour out as a bright red, making a tasty companion on crisp fall days.

